foodpanda, PhonePe partner to strengthen digital payment portfolio

Online marketplace for food delivery foodpanda on Tuesday announced its partnership with PhonePe to enable seamless digital payments for all its users.

According to a ANI report: Through the partnership, consumers will be able to choose from several payment options such as PhonePe Wallet, UPI (Unified Payment Interface), Credit and Debit cards to pay for their food orders on foodpanda.

“The partnership with PhonePe is in sync with the country’s swift movement towards digital payments considering they are less time consuming, secured and reliable. Like this, we intend to enter several other partnerships in the future to create a robust food tech ecosystem for all our stakeholders,” Anuj Sahai, Head of Partnerships and New Initiatives, foodpanda was quoted by ANI as saying.

“At PhonePe, we are working to create a smooth and secure payment ecosystem that is conducive to all types of digital transactions be it using wallets, UPI or debit and credit cards. Online food ordering is a fast growing use case that has gained significant popularity among consumers. With this partnership with Foodpanda, PhonePe customers would be able to pay for their food orders faster,” Pradeep Dodle, Head- Business Development, PhonePe told ANI.