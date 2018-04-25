Gap to open 60 new Old Navy stores

Gap has announced plans to open 60 new Old Navy stores in 2018.

The company also plans to remodel about 150 existing stores, including upgrades to bathrooms, fitting rooms and checkout areas. Ten percent of these stores will undergo a full remodel, including three locations that were hit by Hurricanes Harvey and Maria.

New locations will be spread across the U.S. and Canada. The brick-and-mortar openings will bring Old Navy’s total count up to more than 1,000.

Gap is meanwhile trimming back its fleet of Gap and Banana Republic stores, which haven’t performed as well as Old Navy and Athleta of late. It’s all part of the retailer’s updated growth strategy announced late last year, which called for roughly 200 Gap and Banana Republic stores to close by 2020.