Spanish fashion brand Springfield expands to Chennai

Tablez, part of LuLu Group International, has announced the opening of the Springfield store in Chennai recently. The brand is owned by Tendam, a leading Spanish fashion retail group with a presence in over 89 countries. Tablez – with diverse interests in fashion, speciality retail, and F&B – holds the master franchise rights for Springfield in India and Sri Lanka.

The newly launched Springfield store is located at the high end/ up market Palladium Mall, Velachery. The store is stunningly designed with industrial touches in an urban setting and mood lighting to create a cozy and warm atmosphere. The latest Springfield summer collection titled – Spring is calling and Daily Smart for both men and women – is already in store.

Springfield is a popular casual wear lifestyle brand with presence in 850 stores across 70 countries. The first Springfield store in India opened in Bangalore last year. The brand will retail through a mix of large format flagship stores and exclusive brand outlets in India. The brand will offer international fashion for both men and women, looking for urban casual and trendy wear.

On the occasion of the launch, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez, said, “We are excited to open the first outlet of Springfield in Chennai. We are hugely encouraged by the response from our existing stores in Bangalore and Mumbai. Our target customers have appreciated the brand offerings, which will align perfectly with fashion-conscious youth in Chennai as well.

Speaking about expansion plans for both brands in India, Ahamed said “With the market positioning of affordable casual lifestyle brand, Springfield aims to reach out to a growing market in India that aspires for quality clothing. Apart from our expansion plans in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, we will soon launch in markets of Hyderabad and Pune.”