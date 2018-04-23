How Myntra has redefined fashion retail with its rapid technology project

1 1 The Role of Technology in the Fashion & Lifestyle Industry by Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra & Jabong

In his presentation, Ananth Narayanantalked about the role that technology plays in making the fashion and lifestyle industry easily accessible and popular to the masses.“The fashion industry today is Rs 165 billion, growing at about 11 percent. The online industry itself is between $4 to 5 billion, which is equivalent to 4 percent penetration in comparison to the other parts of the world. In five years, the e-commerce industry will be at anywhere between $20 and 25 billion. Omnichannel, which is a combination of common experiences, with technology as its backbone, will probably be at its prime in the next five years. There is a reasonable chance that almost half of the organized retail in the country will be somehow be powered through technology in e-commerce, which I think is a very different scene from what it is now. We are in the middle of an exponential curve, and in 10 years from now we will see a major transformation in retail.”

He went on to elaborate the three aspects related to the growth of Indian fashion sector.

“The first and foremost thing is the evolvement of the Indian consumer and changes related to this. Second is the role of technology – both in terms of the business and in terms of the consumer and the third is implication for all of us, whether we are in the online-offline in fashion space,” he stated.

Market and Opportunity:India today, or over the three years will have more than 600 million genre consumers. Today we are a population of 1.3 billion, 500 million of them are online and access the Internet in some form. At Myntra, we have 11 million customers. In India approximately 60 million people shop online, and five years from now, the number would go to 300 million people who will shop online. Gen Z customers spend most of their time on the Internet through their mobile phone. Their way of understanding the brand is very different and modern.They follow trends on social (digital) platforms like Instagram, which instantly connects them globally. Therefore, how brands are built today is dramatically different from a few years ago, because they are getting built digitally.

At Myntra, for our last two brand campaigns, we made 1,000 videos. We worked with a Silicon Valley startupto customize and personalize each video. That’s how we work towards building a brand digitally.

Service: Today, Myntra delivers to 19,000 zip codes and this in itself, though an achievement, is not a very personalized experience. When an order is placed, we never take into account the time frame – when the customer wants his order to be delivered. We don’t know whether they like deliveries faster than the promised time, on time, or if later works. There are customers who want all three services in one go. Towards this, we use of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to figure out our customer, to think like him.

Inventory:Fashion is a classic high width, low depth category and it’s hard to manage inventory be it in stores or online. However, we use Big Data to understand which stores to place what inventory in.

In our last mega ‘End of Reason Sale’, we used predictive analysis of our Artificial Intelligence engine to predict consumer demand in bigger cities and shipped products consumers in particular areasusually buy to a storage facility near them. This way, when the consumer invariably placed an order, we managed to deliver products to them faster than any other e-commerce portal can in India. Now at Myntra, even the core of product design is being implemented by technology.