Starbucks celebrates 150 years of its JV partnership with Tata Group in India

Tata Starbucks celebrates 150 years of its JV partner in India, the Tata Group, in its sixth year of the business partnership. This partnership exemplifies a perfect synergy of corporate and ethical values and a quest for excellence that binds Tata and Starbucks together in India. To honor this legendary milestone, Tata Starbucks announced the launch of a limited-edition beverage – Celebration 150 – from April 18, 2018 until April 30, 2018.

Jamsetji Tata set up the Tata Group 150 years ago with a vision that placed the community at the core of its purpose. Over the years, the foresight, courage and transformative impact of the group have propelled it into becoming a global powerhouse, while community continues to be at the heart of everything the group does.

The limited-edition Starbucks Celebration 150 beverage pays homage to 150 years of Tata. In an India-first, Celebration 150 is a blend of signature Starbucks espresso and the classic Italian dessert – the Tiramisu Cake. Espresso, cake, milk and ice come together to create the perfect indulgence. The beverage is finished with a layer of coffee crunch and topped with whipped cream and coffee dusting.

“The Tata-Starbucks partnership has been incredibly successful in India. We have achieved unprecedented growth across seven cities and 116 stores, making India our fastest growing emerging market,” said Sumitro Ghosh, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd.

“This partnership represents two organizations that share the same values and vision for growth, and we are committed to earning the trust and respect of our Indian customers through the unparalleled Starbucks Experience,” he added.

“Our journey with Starbucks has been very fruitful and Starbucks’ celebration of 150 years of Tata is a special moment for all of us at the Tata Group. We are proud to have partnered with Starbucks, an organization which shares our values, as we continue to build a socially responsible company. Through our partnership with Starbucks, we stay committed to delighting customers in India every day, creating rewarding careers and delivering a positive impact in the communities we serve. This partnership has also paved the way to present the finest Indian coffee to customers around the world. I am confident that Starbucks customers in India will greatly enjoy Starbucks Celebration 150,” said Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons.

Starbucks and Tata have taken multiple joint initiatives to expand their relationship and strengthen the partnership in the country. The Starbucks India Estate Blend and the Starbucks Reserve® India Tata Nullore Estate are a reflection of the shared commitment between Starbucks and Tata Coffee to develop and promote Indian-grown arabica coffees. Starbucks and Tata Global Beverages have also collaborated on the development of two signature Indian teas for the Starbucks Teavana range in India – the India Spice Majesty Blend and Hathikuli tea which are available across all Starbucks stores in India.