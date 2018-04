Amazon Apparel: US Survey Reveals What Shoppers Buy, Which Retailers They Have...

Amazon's expansion into apparel is one of the hottest topics in US retail— not least because many commentators link the ongoing woes of major department stores to shoppers shifting more of their apparel spending to Amazon Fashion.

Yet hard data on Amazon's share of the clothing and footwear markets is scarce, given the company's limited disclosure on category sales.

