Motorola opens 50 new ‘Moto Hubs’ in Telangana

With the aim to increase its retail presence in the southern region, Motorola India on Wednesday opened 50 new ‘Moto Hubs’ in Telangana.

Along with Moto x4 and Moto z2 Force smartphones, ‘Moto Hubs’ provide access and availability to Motorola’s online exclusive devices like Moto e4 plus and Moto g5 plus, the company said in a statement.

“We have received encouraging response to the previously opened Moto Hubs across Telangana,” said B. Mallikarjun Rao, Regional Sales Lead, Motorola Mobility India.

The company also has 100 ‘Moto Hubs’ across Tamil Nadu, with 50 in Chennai, and 100 in Karnataka.

In April, the Lenovo-owned brand had announced 60 ‘Moto Hubs’ in Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai and Kolkata have also become hosts to the hubs, with 50 and 25 stores, respectively.