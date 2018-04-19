Bahamas’s new TVC with Salman Khan sets the mood for summer

Bahamas the cool, colorful and stylish brand from the house of Relaxo has launched its new TV campaign for Spring Summer season. The concept of new TVC capture Bahamas proposition of energizing freshness, joy and fun featuring Bhaijaan of Bollywood – Salman Khan along with a youthful cast.

The 30 second ad film is conceptualized and developed by creative agency – Arms Communication. It is backed with strong ATL and BTL campaign for 2018 themed ‘Keep Chillin, Keep Fllipin’.The campaign is deep rooted in the consumer insight of enjoying the life to the fullest, that resonates the belief of today’s youth.

The film opens with shots of people going about their daily routine when they hear a clarion call from Salman Khan. As they slip into their Bahamas flip flops, they are transported to the World of music & fun at a beach where Salman is playing DJ to some peppy numbers. Featuring some foot-tapping music with slick moves of Salman Khan, the TVC is surely going to make everyone step into their Bahamas.

TV Campaign Kicks off from April 15, covering IPL, GEC, News and Regional. Amplified by Print, Outdoor, Digital and on-ground activities.

Speaking about the campaign, Gaurav Dua, Executive Director- Relaxo Footwears Ltd. said, “Bahamas is all about chilling and having fun. The brand caters to the daily lifestyle needs of today’s energetic and fun loving youth. The new TVC brings in a great energy and motivate the audience to break the dull routine, go out and enjoy with friends. Salman Khan perfectly complements the brand’s persona with his charismatic personality and mass appeal.”

Reet Ahluwalia, Managing Director- Arms Communications said, “I always feel that the first 5 seconds are the most crucial in a TVC to grab the viewer’s attention. That is why new Bahamas TVC opens with a close up of famous Salman Khan Bracelet to establish the curiosity. The twist unfolds into the visuals of Salman Khan playing a DJ and setting up the Bahamas party on a beach. The catchy music, freestyle dance moves along with cool and colorful footwear’s just complete the Bahamas world.”