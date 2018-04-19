Blossom Kochhar Earth to Bottle Spalon: Driving Wellness Beyond Luxury

Samantha Kochhar, Deputy Chief Expert World Hairdressing & Managing Director, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, shares her views on the spa and wellness industry, brand USP, marketing strategies, and more

Please tell us about your professional background.

I have lived by the philosophy – ‘To do business you need to know the business’. So, I started my journey in the make-up, hair and beauty industry when I was 11, under the tutelage of my mother, Dr Blossom Kochhar. I have studied hairdressing at Pivot Point, Chicago and at 14, was the youngest hair teacher. Since business was part of the dinner table conversations, I grew up being an intricate part of the industry and understood the need to help it reach a different level altogether. I have been associated with brands like P&G, Revlon, L’Oréal, HUL, Sushiro, to name a few. These creative associations have allowed me to connect with B2B clients and fashion industry experts, which in turn have provided me with a bigger perspective of the business from a market aspect. Having been a Chief Technical and Creative Director, Blossom Kochhar College of Creative Arts & Design for the past three decades, I have seen the industry evolve.

Also, I am the ‘India Ambassador’ of Education for Life (EFL) programme of InterCoiffure Mondial, India, the Technical Chief Expert, Hairdressing for the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council under NSDC, appointed by World Skills International as the Deputy Chief Expert – Hairdressing as a part of the skill management team in 2016, an active member of ICD, and Core Art Team Member for training national hairdressers for the Wella Global TrendVision Award 2016.

What inspired you to get into spa and wellness industry?

I have always believed that no matter how many products we use, true beauty shines when you are healthy and well from inside. The spa and wellness industry ensures that our body is cleansed and exfoliated from inside and in believing so, I ventured into the wellness industry with a vision in mind. This bouquet of varied experiences helped me develop Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic into a niche and elite brand. The product packaging has evolved to be at par with international standards. The new corporate identity of the brand is also an effort to add a new definition and a more young at heart approach to the company ideologies, yet maintaining the brands mission of creating products inspired by the roots.

What are your views on the wellness industry?

With the changing lifestyle patterns and increase in purchasing power, people have become more conscious about their wellness and health. They are seeking wellness through various therapeutic services that aim at renewing and rejuvenating the body, mind and soul. The wellness industry is undoubtedly growing at a fast pace in India, as well as globally.

How do you keep up with the stiff competition in the market?

We provide our clients with a combination of unique services and a soothing ambience that does help one escape the stresses of everyday life. This is our biggest USP and keeps us ahead of competition.

What are the USPs of your spa?

We have trained therapists, the spa has a calming effect on people because of its interiors, natural lights flooding the spa, electricity consumption is minimal, best in class products used and services.

What are the therapies offered?

Spa and body massages, pedicure, manicure, nail art, hair colour, cut and styling, hair treatments, aromatherapy facials and massages, to name a few.

How do you educate clients on the importance of wellness?

Today’s discerning clients are very well educated as to what is healthy for their overall wellbeing.

What are the client engagement programmes offered by the spa?

Staying connected with them and keeping them apprised about our new therapies.

What are the main challenges that you face?

Selecting trending therapies or introducing new ones, are often a challenge as we have to keep in mind that not all new therapies are safe. So, we resort to effective R&D to understand the pros and cons involved in therapies to provide the top notch services to our esteemed clients.

What are the future plans?

We will continue to drive operational excellence at our Spalons. We are further planning to launch more one-stop shops for our clients to experience the magic of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic first hand.