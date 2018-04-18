Homegrown fast fashion brand Zink London to open 30-40 EBOs, e-commerce portal

Zink London – a homegrown fast fashion brand, which started its retail journey in India in 2012 – is eyeing expansion through exclusive brand outlets. The brand is also looking forward to expanding its product offerings.

In an interview with Indiaretailing Bureau, Vivek Goyal, Director and Co-founder, Zink London said, “We have recently opened three EBOs – one each in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. And in the next three years, we are looking forward to opening 30 to 40 more outlets. In addition to this, we will also be launching our own e-commerce portal in May 2018.”

“In an attempt to offer complete ensembles to the customers, we are also looking forward to expanding our product range and introducing shoes, jewellery, bags and other accessories soon, added Malini Singhal, Director and Co-founder, Zink London.

Currently – apart from three EBOs – the brand is present in 75 cities across 325 shop-in-shops in India (Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, and Central). Online, Zink London is present on Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Jabong.

Going forward, the brand is looking forward to promoting itself through social media, influencer marketing, print and outdoor media and by introducing exciting offers during festivals.

It is hoping to touch around Rs 150 crore by the end of this fiscal year.

Exploring the Stores

The stores of Zink London, which span between 500 – 800 sq.ft., are all located in malls.

Talking about the store design, Goyal said, “The stores are a blend of classic, minimal, chic, young and fashionable looks, with an element of quirk thrown in. There are focal points in the store where we highlight five new styles every week. This is our way of providing styling tips to customers through visual merchandising and displays.”

“Soon we will be introducing magic mirror in our stores as well,” added Singhal.

Category Mix & Audience

The fast fashion brand, which believes in giving value for money to customers, is known for offering products like tops, dresses, maxis and selection of bottom wear (jeans, jeggings, palazzos, culottes, shorts and skirts).

According to Singhal, “We also offer outerwear which includes shrugs and kimonos for Spring Summer season, light winter jackets and dusters for the transition and heavy jackets, overcoats and PU jackets for winters.”

“Our target audience is young, urban and empowered women. The youth is now more aware and updated with fashion and international trends with the exposure of social media and other digital platforms, so the company sees each moment as a new opportunity to prove its potential,” added Goyal.

Unique Selling Proposition

Being a fast fashion brand, Zink London adds new styles every week. What serves as the major strength of the brand is the constant monitoring of the changing fashion worldwide. The brand takes design inspirations straight from the latest runway trends and there is also a lot of experimentation with exclusive fabrics and colours.

“All our prints and styles are developed in-house by our dedicated design team based out of London, India and Tokyo, who are always updated with the latest fashion forecasts,” said Goyal.

“Our excellent supply chain management and our overseas production in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has also worked wonderfully for us in combating the competition,” Singhal concluded.