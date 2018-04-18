Cosmetic treatment recommended by Dr Rajib Roy

Cheek Lift as an aesthetic procedure is creating quite a buzz. Salon India speaks with Dr Rajib Roy, Consultant Dermatologist & Laser Surgeon, Gracia Cutis: Skin, Aesthetic & Laser Clinic in Kolkata, to understand the process and technology used

About: Cheek lift is a non-invasive procedure where sagging cheeks are lifted by means of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) device. The cheek lift, or midface lift, by percutaneous cheek suspension is a new minimally invasive procedure designed to lift the cheek and midface region. The procedure can improve the appearance of nasolabial folds, sagging cheeks and midface, and prominent lower eye sockets for a visibly youthful appearance.

Process and technology: With age, the supporting pseudo ligaments around the fat compartments in the face begin to loosen. Facial muscles at the base also shrink due to damaged collagen in the dermis. HIFU works smartly to reduce the loose fat and aids collagen genesis. Subsequently, the deep skin is lifted. Ultracel Q+ safely and effectively targets the Superficial Muscular Aponeurotic System for the desired result.

USP: Ultracel Q+ can be used for varied indications like cheek lift, eyebrow lift, jaw shaping, double chin correction, and more.

Teamed with other treatments: Usually HIFU is adequate for cheek lifting. If someone wants to shape their face and effectively reduce wrinkles, one can opt for alternative combinations such as Botox, dermalfillers, threads, deoxycolic acid, and more.

Time taken for the treatment: It usually takes an hour. One can resume normal activities immediately without having to follow any special post-treatment measures.

Sessions required: Ultracel Q+ procedure is recommended once in a year and the effect stays for about 12 to 15 months. As collagen protein is biodegradable, the newly formed collagen post treatment also starts degrading after 12 to 15 months.

Educating clients: Understanding the client need is important, who on the other hand, needs to have realistic expectations. During the one-on-one session with my client, I explain the protocol, technology involved and the realistic outcome.

Side-effects: One may experience a pricking sensation followed by mild inflammation which subsides in a few days.

Pre-treatment measures: Alcohol consumption and hot baths are restricted 24 hours before the treatment.

Post-treatment measures: It is advised to be gentle on the treated area while cleansing for the next four to five days; no alcohol consumption or hot baths for 24 hours. It is advised to maintain a healthy diet and an active lifestyle.

Future: With the current focus on appearance, people assume the lower eyelids and mid-facial region are distinct and separate areas of the face. Clients from all walks of lives vie for a youthful appearance and cheek lift is one of the most sought after aesthetic procedures. HIFU is an established treatment in India, and being cost-effective, we are treating patients from across the globe. Now the second generation HIFU Ultracel Q+ is much faster, safer and one of the most acceptable treatments.