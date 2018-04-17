CavinKare strengthens executive leadership team

India’s diversified FMCG conglomerate, CavinKare announced that it has appointed Venkatesh Viajayaraghavan as Director & CEO – Personal Care, Alliances & Foods and Srivatsan Krishnamurthi as Business Head – International Business.

In addition to this, the company separately has announced the elevation of B P Ravindran as Business Head for Beverage Division. Previously Ravindran was the Head of Sales & Distribution of CavinKare.

The executives will work closely with CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare to support company’s transformation strategy focused on delivering enhanced and sustainable growth.

“This is the right time to further strengthen CavinKare’s leadership. CavinKare is on a solid growth trajectory and is better positioned for the future than at any time in our history,” said CK Ranganathan. “As we continue to transform CavinKare into a customer-centric, purpose-driven company, we are happy to assemble a top-class leadership team to accelerate our progress and reach our objectives. One of the keys to our success is attracting forward-thinking leaders who believe in our vision and bring a fresh perspective and strong skillset to CavinKare. I look forward to working with each of them as we execute our strategy to increase value for consumers, employees, stakeholders and society as a whole.”

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, who will be responsible for enhancing CavinKare’s reputation and market leadership in Personal Care, Alliances & Foods, brings over 23 years of senior leadership experience in the telecom industry, holding key positions at companies in areas spanning across Business Strategy, Sales, Marketing, Production and Project Management.

Prior to joining CavinKare, he was working as CEO – AP & Telangana at Bharti Airtel, responsible for the overall Business Unit P&L for the AP telecom circle. During his tenure in AP, the Business Unit has won the Chairman’s Award for two years for the Best Circle Unit in People Management & OPEX Management. Earlier in his career, Vijayaraghavan served Escotel Mobile Communications and Reliance Industries across varied roles in Marketing, Sales & Strategy providing business leadership.

A Chemical Engineer from Anna University, Chennai, Venkatesh has done his PGDMM from Times School of Marketing, Delhi. He has also completed Executive Management Programs from Tepper School of Management, Carnegie Mellon University and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Venkatesh is a proud recipient of the Fulbright Scholarship awarded by Board of Education & Cultural Affairs, USA.

Srivatsan Krishnamurthi has 22 years of work experience and has worked with organizations such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Kodak India and Asian Paints in the areas of sales, distribution and marketing. Prior to joining CavinKare, he was working as State Sales and Distribution head for Kerala at Reliance Jio responsible for setting up the sales organization and distribution infrastructure for the launch of Jio digital services and smart devices in the State. Before joining Reliance Jio, he worked as a Zonal Business Manager in Chennai for Bharti Airtel leading their sales operations for voice and data services in both B2C & B2B segments.

Krishnamurthi has done his Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from University of Madras and has done his Executive program in Business Management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C).

Ravindran joined CavinKare in May, 2008 and is now promoted as Business Head for CavinKare’s Ambient & Beverage divisions. Having served as Vice President – Sales & Distribution. Ravindran, in his new role, will be responsible to drive company’s leadership in these two divisions and geographical expansion plans. Prior to joining CavinKare, Ravindran was associated with Kellogs for 11 years. He is an alumnus of University of Madras and is thoroughly passionate about Team Building and Individual Management.