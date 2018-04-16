Ethos Watch Boutiques announces strategic expansion with International luxury watch brands

Ethos Watch Boutiques, India’s largest and most trusted luxury watch retailer, announced an expansion of its portfolio in India via exclusive retail partnerships with well-established global luxury watch brands – Festina, MeisterSinger and Junghans. These brands, along with approximately 12 others, will now be exclusively available at Ethos stores across India.

Over the last one and a half years, as part of a strategic expansion plan, the company has extended its network of brands to include a well-curated selection that will be retailed exclusively by Ethos. Oris, Corum, Carl F. Bucherer, Graham, Avi-8, Hugo Boss, Baume & Mercier, Nomos and Raymond Weil, are just a few of the names for whom Ethos is the exclusive partner in India.

These partnerships make Ethos the only retailer in India offering over 12 exclusive international watch brands. The new brands are noted for their class, style and elegance. In fact, with Nomos Glashütte, and the addition of MeisterSinger and Junghans, Ethos now has a special German Watchmaking Atelier that will be set up at key flagship stores in major metros.

Speaking at the launch of the new brands, Pranav Saboo, CEO, Ethos Watch Boutiques said, “In recent years there has been a spurt in demand for unique luxury watches among Indian customers. We have introduced new brands for customers looking for more choices. This will also reinforce our commitment to providing the world’s best watches and luxury experience in India.”

German watch brand Meistersinger has become synonymous with single-hand watches and a relaxed perception of time. These watches come in classy looks, backed by ultra-modern technological features. While some watches are extremely elegant, others are sporty. Meistersinger watches are available between Rs 52,000 – Rs 2,00,000.

Festina is one of the top-selling brands in the midrange watch segment in several European countries, and leads the market in France and Spain. It is recognized by sports-lovers everywhere as a key sponsor of the TOUR-DE-FRANCE, the world famous bicycle race, for nearly 25 years. Synonymous with elegance and functionality and priced between Rs 6,000 – Rs 24,000, Festina imparts a sporty look through its distinct designs.

Junghans, based in the heart of the famous Black Forest region of Germany, is one of the oldest watch brands, founded in 1861. Each watch is produced with great attention to detail, technological expertise and high standards of design and quality. The collection comprises charismatic timepieces. Junghans had set new standards in 1990 with the invention of the radio-controlled wristwatch – a technology that is still used today in combination with environmentally-friendly solar power. Priced at Rs 35,000 – Rs 175,000, Junghans offers a wide variety of technology in its watches.