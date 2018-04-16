Biba opens its largest flagship store at Vijayawada

The leading Indian ethnic brand, achieved a retail milestone with the opening of its biggest ever store in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Spread across 5,800 sq. ft. of area, largest store of BIBA is a two-storied space that caters to the vast variety of products, including the classic suit sets, kurtas, MnM’s and a separate section of BIBA Girls and BIBA Jewellery.

The aesthetically designed outlet reflects BIBA’s identity of being traditional but unique. The store is well lit and spacious, with separate sections of every collection for customer’s ease and offers a variety of Indian and contemporary designs in anarkalis, peshwai kurtas, skirts, tunics and kurta dresses. As the brand has expanded its offerings with the BIBA Girls and the launch of BIBA Jewellery – an exclusive line of accessories, the new store will have enough space to display the array of products available.

Commenting on this launch, Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director, BIBA said, “This is BIBA’s largest store till date. With the launch of this store in Vijayawada we are moving towards our vision of providing not just the best in fashion but also the best retail experience to our customers. The store offers a wide range of Biba, Biba Girls and jewellery which allows our patrons to pick the best of fashion and get a complete look. We are looking forward to many more such stores in the future.”

With the rapid expansion and different offering in an affordable price, BIBA has managed to establish its niche in retail segment all across the country. BIBA has always stood up to customers expectations and has successfully recognized the potential of smaller markets and that has really helped the brand in creating a huge fan base across the country.