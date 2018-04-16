GlossNGlass Academy for detailed courses in hair and make-up

GlossNGlass Academy, launched in 2017, provides detailed courses in hair and make-up. For Dipanwita Chhabra and Geeta Rao, Co-Founders of GlossNGlass, this is a step forward in pursuing their dreams in this vast creative industry. The duo have been an inherent part of the make-up and hair industry for 13 years and been mentored by top make-up artists in Dubai and India. Spread over 550 square feet, the academy recently turned one and comment the duo, “Just a year ago, we introduced our own haven to do what we are truly passionate about. The satisfaction of empowerment through our expertise resulted in confident women walking out of our doors with a lucrative and promising career. We hope to continue imparting the best knowledge to everyone joining this amazing journey.”

The academy provides courses of utmost quality with extensive programmes designed for aspiring professional artists ranging from bridal and fashion. Advanced hair design programmes are also offered for the same. Says Chhabra on the USP of the academy, “The academy provides an international certificate with an accreditation from Manipal City & Guilds. There are four highly qualified make-up and hair trainers certified from Dubai and India with vast industry experience and network. The trainers attend advanced master classes to bring the best of knowledge, techniques and product updates to students.” The students are provided with extensive course materials and reference works to ensure effective understanding of topics. They are also provided with professional photo shoots at the end of their courses to help build their professional portfolios.

Sharing their future plans, the duo says, “We plan to introduce diverse and extensive programmes for our students with on-the-job practical exposure. We intend to have a second branch in early 2019 to accommodate our students for the new programmes that we plan to introduce.”

Courses offered –

Intensive Professional Make-up and Hair Courses: This extensive weekday course of seven weeks and weekend courses of 10 weeks is suited for students who wish to pursue a professional career as a makeup artist. It provides in-depth knowledge of make-up in film, art, fashion, photography, theatre and events. Fashion Make-up Course: This four weeks course is suitable for both beginners and professionals who are interested in a career in fashion, be it editorial or runway. The objective is to enhance and equip you with techniques and necessary skills to specialise in this field.

Basic Hairstyling Course: This one week course is suitable for make-up artists who want to expand their services to hairstyling and beginners who want to explore a career as a hairstylist. Advanced Hairstyling courses: This two weeks course is suitable for professionals who have prior knowledge in hairstyling. It covers extensive hair designs ranging from bridal to fashion with elaborate advanced techniques and avant-garde hairstyles for high fashion and editorials. Self Grooming Course and Workshop: This non-professional course, available for one or two days, is designed for corporate professionals, media professionals, home-makers, to name a few, who wish to learn basic techniques of make-up application and products to suit their needs. This course ensures individual attention and customised make-up tutorials so that one can create fabulous make-up looks on one’s self.

Certification

The courses are internationally certified and hold an accreditation from Manipal City & Guilds.

Eligibility criterion

There is no prior background in make-up and hair required to join the courses.

Fee range

Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 + taxes for non-professionals, self grooming classes and workshops; Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,30,000 + taxes for professional make-up and hair courses.