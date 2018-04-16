EyeCatchers Hair and Beauty Salon open new outlet at South City Mall

EyeCatchers Hair and Beauty Salon has opened its 13th outlet at South City Mall, Kolkata.

The flawless decor and the grandeur of the salon for a moment will make customers feel that they are in a regal palace. The rich look of the flooring, the amazingly designed mirrors, the pendant lighting decor, the ever welcoming smiling faces adds to the charm of the salon.

The collective consultation with the hair and skin expert and the shampoo ritual with precious oils whose soothing fragrance envelopes customers in a cocoon of well-being is the uniqueness of the salon. The precision of the scissor cut, the unparalleled perfection of the styled look – which customers had never before dared to try is all set to open for in the city of Joy at this new location. The new fresh look of custmers face and the final touch added to perfect their transformation will make their salon experience memorable with us.

EyeCatchers is a unisex salon offering premium services for hair, skin, grooming and makeup. The brand is the stalwart in Eastern India to use luxury brands like Kerastase and Decleor for Hair and Skincare. Each and every product used in the salon is of internationally reputed brands, and are put to use by aptly skilled group of stylists.

Nitasha Das, Marketing Manager of EyeCatchers Salon at the inauguration ceremony said, “We feel elated to open this new outlet of EyeCatchers here at South City Mall which has for sure created a benchmark in terms of luxury standard. We believe in being ahead of times, by providing the latest in the fashion trends without a burn in the pocket. This outlet has several new high end aesthetic features and facilities which will be a huge draw for our guests. Keeping in mind the needs of our guests, we have created an ambience that will resonate the promises of luxury service that we always believe in. The expertise of our stylists help in creating new hair ideas without disregarding the classics. Our Nail Bar and the dedicated salon section for kids is also a special attraction that we have added in our new outlet. That’s what completes the whole concept of a beauty salon”.

Presently, EyeCatchers has 13 salons across India in luxury malls and high streets of cities like Bangalore, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, with more outlets to be launched soon, the salon chain is looking forward to a greater pan-Indian presence. This ever-growing beauty brand consorts to the idea of authenticity and utmost attention to detailing. Loyal to the idea of making you look and feel fabulous, our experts are focused on offering the best of services as per the client’s requirements.