Aseem Soni, CEO, Modern Foods

With nearly 30 years in multiple organisations such as Gillette, Dabur and Henkel, Aseem Soni has held senior leadership position in various FMCG companies over the past 12 years, steering small to large-sized business.

Working across functions, he has led team across sales, marketing and commercial domains.

A post-graduate from IRMA (Anand), Soni spent nearly three years on an international assignments with Reckitt Benckiser East Africa, driving its business across the East African market between 2005 and 2007.

He is currently the CEO of Modern Foods, the 50-yr old Modern Bread business. Where he moved after a 4-year stint with Cargill as Director of its consumer pack vertical. One of the first businesses to be divested by the Govt of India in the year 1998, Modern Foods was acquired by the PE Fund Everstone Capital in early 2016. Soni is eager to leverage the huge potential that such an iconic brand possesses!