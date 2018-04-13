Oberoi Mall, Goregaon turns 10, kickstarts anniversary celebrations

Oberoi Mall, one of the trendiest shopping destinations in Mumbai, kickstarted its 10th Anniversary celebrations from April 6. The festivities will continue till April 15.

The celebration started with a cause and 37 kids of The Akanksha Foundation spent a fun – filled day at the mall. Another thoughtful initiative by the mall is to give away jute bags made from reusable jute to reduce use of plastic bags and promote sustainability.

To share the joy and pamper its patrons, the mall has installed a huge live-sized Ferris wheel which has exciting gifts and vouchers hidden for the customers to play and win. Since the success is also attributed to the contribution of all the retailers, Oberoi Mall has organized Retail Excellence Awards to boost their confidence and acknowledge their determination.

Anupam T, Vice President, Oberoi Mall said, “We feel proud to have reached this major milestone. Since we opened doors on April 15, 2008, have served 10 million shoppers. On this occasion, we would like to thank all our stakeholders – employees, customers, retailers, shareholders, vendors and the neighborhood for contributing to our success.”

A part of the Oberoi Garden City in Goregaon, Oberoi Mall, with premium design aesthetics and a ‘customer-first’ philosophy, has firmly established its position as one of the most preferred leisure and shopping destinations in the western suburbs.

The mall has consistently endeavored to create memorable customer experiences throughout the year. High-end brands, delightful gourmet experiences, and entertainment zones – the mall caters to all age groups.