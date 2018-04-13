Titan launches integrated format store in Hyderabad

Watch and accessories company, Titan today launched its first integrated format store housing watches, jewellery, eyewear and accessories under one roof in Banjara Hills as per a PTI report.

A press release issued by the company said, the new retail format aims at providing its customers with an enhanced shopping experience.

With an extensive retail network of World of Titan, Tanishq and Titan Eyeplus, the Banjara Hills store is the first integrated store in Telangana, the second after Vizag.

The new Titan flagship store lets customers browse through over 5000+ products including watches, accessories, jewellery, eyewear, before zeroing in, on the perfect choice, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited, Bhaskar Bhat said.

Bhat said by housing Tanishq, World of Titan and Titan Eyeplus under one roof, Titan is looking forward to providing its customers an unmatched shopping experience to the residents of Hyderabad and Telangana.

“We have been celebrating almost 3 decades of excellence and love from our customers, and we aim to make every shopping experience a memorable one for every single customer purchasing a Titan and this integrated store is an example of our unique retail offering to them,” he said.