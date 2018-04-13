Premium innerwear brand Intimate Nation launches its exclusive online store

Innerwear in India is often considered mundane and unattractive, devoid of sensuous appeal and restricted to solid colors with minimal design schemes. It is to break this age-old monotony that Intimate Nation, a Delhi-based premium intimate wear label catering to both men and women, has unveiled its online website.

A subsidiary of Mercury Fabrics. Pvt. Ltd, Intimate Nation’s extensive and stylish intimate wear collection combines cutting-edge contemporary designs, avant garde fashion, and exquisite materials for an immersive shopping experience delivered right at the customer’s doorstep.

Unlike other intimate wear brands focusing only on women, Intimate Nation manufactures high-quality designer and comfortable innerwear for men including high-quality and fashionable boxers (which are not widely available in India). Intimate Nation is poised to expand its presence in the men’s innerwear market. Its vision is to plug the gap that exists in the space in terms of products that encompass a great design and fit.

Having access to the finest library of fabrics, it curates its innerwear collections right from the yarn (thread) till the anti-microbial finished garment and uses some of the finest fabrics derived out of bamboo fiber and variants of cotton like Giza and Supima cotton. Intimate Nation screens all its garments at every step of the manufacturing process as per international norms to ensure defect-free products for its growing consumer base. As a result, customers can get comfortable innerwear delivered to their doorsteps at an average price range of Rs 700.

Through the perfect combination of fit, fabric, and feel, Intimate Nation delivers an immersive and end-to- end shopping experience to the customer’s doorstep with its premium, value-driven product range.

Intimate Nation is the brainchild of Pranav Sachdeva, a Delhi-based entrepreneur.

Commenting on the launch, Pranav Sachdeva, Founder and CEO of Intimate Nation, said, “Up until now, there has been no innerwear brand that focused on providing great design without deviating from the fit. Our online brand endeavors to bring the best of both worlds by providing themes based collection with a perfect combination of comfortable fit, functional finish ensuring odour-free and microbe-free garments, exquisite fabrics and printed lingerie at value-driven price points.

After all, our ultimate vision is to make Intimate Nation the default choice among the young adults in India for all of their intimate wear requirements. We are already reaching out to urban consumers in the metros and tier-1 cities, and plan to leverage innovative marketing campaigns to reach out prospective customers in Tier II and Tier III cities as well.”

