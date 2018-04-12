Outstanding shopping malls hounoured at IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2018

India has some 400-odd small and big shopping centers with approximately 75 million sq. ft. of retail space–primarily spread across in and around metropolitan cities, tier 1 and 2 markets. Pushed by developers, Indian retail companies with multiple formats together with regional chains and local retailers have successfully penetrated some 50 new cities in the past few years. They are dramatically changing the retail scenario and bringing the ‘Mall’ culture closer to shoppers of over 100 cities of India.

India Shopping Centre Awards 2018 found out who the giants of this industry are — those who upped the ante and many an eyebrow in calendar year 2017; set benchmarks; and created landmarks at a time when the digital media explosion is challenging retail businesses and environments to reinvent and redraw their approach to consumers.

Independent analysts and IPCs who have been key observers of the developments in this industry, were invited by IMAGES to participate in the IMAGES SHOPPING CENTRE AWARDS 2018 decision-making process.

To shortlist the best performing malls this year, over 200 top brands and retailers with their respective Business development/ Operations/ Marketing & Retail team members and associates were involved in the selection process. They voted to identify their most profitable mall locations across India. Tenants in shopping centers with different retail verticals, formats and consumer segments joined in to rank malls on the basis of their overall performance including metrics such as marketing promotion initiatives, trading density and ROI.

Here is the list of awardees:

RETAILERS’ CHOICE

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR: BEST ROI & SALES PER SQFT (EAST) – Quest, Kolkata

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR:BEST ROI & SALES PER SQFT (WEST) – Ahmedabad One (Best ROI); High Street Phoenix, Mumbai (Best Sales per sq.ft)

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR:BEST ROI & SALES PER SQFT (SOUTH) – Orion Mall @ Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru (Best ROI); The Forum Mall, Koramangala, Bengaluru (Best Sales per sq.ft)

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR:BEST ROI & SALES PER SQFT (NORTH) – DLF Mall of India, Noida (Best ROI); Select CITYWALK, New Delhi (Best Sales per sq.ft)

JURY AWARDS

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR: MARKETING & PROMOTIONS – Select CITYWALK, New Delhi

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE GROUP OF THE YEAR: MARKETING & PROMOTIONS – Phoenix Group; Nexus Malls

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE LAUNCH OF THE YEAR (EAST) – P&M and Hitech City Centre Mall, Jamshedpur

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE LAUNCH OF THE YEAR (WEST) – Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Navi Mumbai

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE LAUNCH OF THE YEAR: (SOUTH) – Vega City Mall, Bengaluru (Metro); Prozone Mall, Coimbatore (Non-metro)

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE LAUNCH OF THE YEAR (NORTH) – Omaxe Connaught Place, Greater Noida

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR: NON METRO (WEST) – Phoenix Marketcity, Pune

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR: METRO (WEST) – High Street Phoenix, Mumbai

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR: EAST – Quest, Kolkata (Metro); City Centre, Siliguri (Non-metro)

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR:SOUTH – Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru (Metro); Lulu Mall, Kochi (Non-metro)

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR: NON METRO (NORTH) – Elante Mall, Chandigarh

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR: METRO (NORTH) – DLF Mall of India, Noida

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR: TURNAROUND – Acropolis Mall, Kolkata (East); VR Punjab, Mohali (North); Mantri Square Mall, Bengaluru (South)

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR: LUXURY – DLF Emporio, New Delhi

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE : CSR INITIATIVES – Infiniti Mall, Malad, Mumbai

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED SHOPPING CENTRE OF THE YEAR: GREEN INITIATIVES – Inorbit Malls

IMAGES EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT & BUSINESS TRANSPARENCY – Pacific Mall, New Delhi

IMAGES EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR MALL OCCUPANCY OPTIMISATION – MG Felicity Mall, Nellore