Grofers registers five-fold sales growth on first day of FY’ 2018

With many firsts starting this financial year, FY 2017-18 led a significant shift in the online grocery shopping trends among Indians. Low price online super market, Grofers on Wednesday announced its successful growth registering a strong single day sale crossing Rs. 7.8 crore on April 1, 2018, a five-fold growth, as compared to last year.

According to a ANI report: The brand led a dramatic shift in its customer base with 75 percent women customers as opposed to 69 percent men, over last year.

The shift has led to significant increase in cart size with women accounting for almost 80 percent of the sales on the platform.

With 12 percent of new users on the platform being first-time online buyers, it is interesting to note that affordable data connections are driving the uptake of online shopping amongst women.

Further, Jio has also accelerated the adoption, as a large user base of almost 43 percent comes from users who are using Jio.

“We are proud to register a phenomenal growth and shift in the grocery buying habits of middle-income Indian customers. As we increasingly become a preferred destination for online grocery shopping, we are delighted to notice the shift with women user base forming a larger buyer section leading to strong customer stickiness and increase in cart size,” Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO, Grofers was quoted by ANI as saying.

“This certainly is a testament to providing quality and consistency in the products and experience at our platform. Along with this, we continue to work with a lot of regional brands to help them with better visibility and distribution – falls in line with one of our goals of being able to make small manufacturers 50 percent of the Grofers platform within the next 12 months. As we continue to see the interesting shifts and trends shaping up the future of online grocery shopping, we reinforce our commitment to the growth of the market,” Dhindsa was further quoted by ANI as saying.

Almost 50 percent of the Grofers’ orders have come from sectors of the city demarcated as high population density, low income in Delhi-NCR.

The common characteristic in all these areas is the significant lack of organised retail in these neighborhoods.

While a lot of factors influencing the presence of organised grocery retailers in these areas including real estate availability and cost being primary, customers are turning to online grocery shopping for better solutions for their monthly purchases rather than just using the local ‘Kirana’.