Tata Cliq expands partnership with Adobe for digital experiences

Tata Group-owned e-commerce marketplace Tata Cliq on Thursday announced an expanded partnership with Adobe to deliver an enhanced digital experience for its customers in India.

Tata Cliq will leverage the full services within Adobe Experience Cloud to offer personalised and relevant digital experiences for shoppers on its website as well as mobile application.

“A strong digital strategy has been central to our focus on appealing to high-end customers and delivering exceptional online experiences for them. Adobe is not a vendor or a product company to us but a partner in our journey,” Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, Tata Cliq, said in a statement.

In the past two years, Tata Cliq has implemented a range of solutions within Adobe Experience Cloud, including Adobe Media Optimiser, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Campaign and Adobe Target.

“With Adobe Experience Cloud, our conversion rates have seen an uplift of 40 per cent and operational costs significantly declined,” added Sauvik Banerjjee, CTO, Tata Cliq and VP, Digital, Tata Industries.

The e-commerce company is leveraging the integration of Adobe Analytics and Adobe Campaign to create browsing-based customer segments and further create personalised campaigns.

“We are excited to partner with Tata Cliq to further their long-term vision on digital, and are happy to see Adobe Experience Cloud enabling the company’s customer focus and market success,” said Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director, South Asia, Adobe.