Rannvijay Singh introduces his fashion label Disrupt

TV’s popular reality show Roadies’ ex-contestant-turned-VJ-turned-actor, Rannvijay Singh who has constantly floored us with his fashion fix and style picks; now steps into fashion couture with his label, Disrupt – Defy Ordinary. The brand new fashion label has been exclusively carved out keeping Rannvijay’s fashion sense – free, wild-spirited and originality – in mind.

The brand new clothing label aims to ‘disrupt’ the fashion industry with styles that stand out from the crowd, are relatable and dominate the streets. Especially catering to the misfits, go-getters and the independent-minded, Disrupt is a brand that combines utility, street style, and quality, especially for all the casual wear outfits.

Catering to both men and women, Disrupt offers shirts, graphic tees, hoodies, joggers, denims and more! A feel-good combination of vibrant colours, quirky styles, and techniques, Disrupt aptly channels the raw and rugged trademark of free-spirited style. From indigo ball wash, wave dyes, and different spray techniques, the brand offers style solutions that reflect the unabashed attitude, individuality, and self-expression of every individual.

Commenting on the brand launch, Rannvijay Singh, Co-Founder, Disrupt, said, “Fashion should always be effortless yet cool. There is a bit of personality and fashion sense in all the styles offered at Disrupt. The key idea was to combine our concept of disruption along with the new-age audience. From the prints, the stitch styles, and the colour palettes, there is an element of disruption in almost all of them. We believe we have stayed true to the brand name by playing around with colours, graphics and styles in a way that is perfectly relatable to our target audience. Through Disrupt, we aim to disrupt the casual wear market and make a mark by offering quality garments to all.”

Shakeef Khan, Co-Founder – Marketing & Sales Operations Disrupt, said, “Our collection is a perfect blend of style and substance. We want to leverage Rannvijay’s massive fan following, his fashion sensibilities and combine that with the need for a solid casual wear brand in the market. Rannvijay is widely known for his fashion sensibilities and we are confident that Disrupt will soon emerge as the individualistic fashion choice amongst the young and fashion-conscious Indian consumers in the next one year.”

Kumar Doshi, Co-Founder – Product & Design, pitched in, “As the name suggests, we aren’t here to follow the rules, we’re here to literally DISRUPT! We’re very confident about our product – the design, the quality and the execution. Disrupt is not only going to change the game and its rules but it will become the fastest growing brand that the industry has seen.”

The debut collection of Disrupt will be soon made available on www.disruptbrand.com and on top fashion e-commerce marketplaces. The T-shirts are priced between Rs 700 and Rs 1,100 while the bottoms are launched at a starting price of Rs 1,300.