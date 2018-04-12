PANDORA opens doors to its third concept store in Delhi NCR

PANDORA has opened its third store at DLF Promenade, New Delhi. This opening will mark the one-year celebration of PANDORA in India. The brand launched its first store at DLF Mall of India, Noida in April 2017.

The contemporary and aesthetically designed concept store is located on the ground floor of the mall. The new store carries the entire PANDORA jewellery collection available worldwide, including the Moments Collection, the Essence collection, PANDORA Rose collection and the all-new 18k gold plated sterling silver- PANDORA SHINE collection, which brings forward stunning gold designs at affordable prices.

The store launch coincides with this latest Shine ’18 Collection. Inspired by spring and natural elements of the world that enchant us, this collection is a cool new evolution for the much-loved Danish jewellery house, marking its’ biggest release in five years. This debut range from new creative directors Francesco Terzo and Alessandro Filippo Ficarelli charts a new design direction for PANDORA.

The Signature Shine collection has limited edition pieces, which include the ‘Bee collection’. The bees come alive with glossy honey colours, honeycomb shapes, playfulness and movement. These pieces are a twist on classic designs and have new contemporary functionalities of golden metal, glossy enamel, sparkling details and fine craftsmanship.

The new snake-chain bracelet revitalises the iconic PANDORA charm bracelet by taking a beloved classic and infusing it with new versatility. It is contemporary, feminine & can be stacked together in three different metals- Silver, Rose and 18k gold plated, which is the perfect added element to a summer look.

Another exciting addition to the PANDORA collection is inspired from the television series ‘The Crown’. This collection takes inspiration from the myths and history of royalty and their regalia. Golden hues have historically been restricted to royalty and the Enchanted Crown ring channels the luxurious, regal look that gold has always been loved for.

The choker necklace is a first time addition for PANDORA, ready just in time for Spring Summer. The Shine choker in 18k gold-plated sterling silver and the enchanted nature chokers in sterling silver are must-haves from this collection. The honeycomb shapes in the Shine choker lie beautifully on you like the black enamel stripes on the honeybee.

PANDORA has always encouraged women to empower themselves by celebrating their achievements. The brand’s global Shine campaign #DOSHINE reinforces the power of celebrating women’s day-to-day milestones. This Summer, celebrate yourself and reward all your successes – no matter how big or small, be it getting a promotion or running that extra mile. These collections are designed to capture life’s unforgettable moments at affordable prices.

Speaking on the occasion of the third store opening, Kanika Bakshi Talwar and Devika Bakshi, Managing Directors said, “We are truly excited to launch yet another beautiful concept store in a great mall! The store is our largest store yet, and will carry all the PANDORA collections available in India. It is centrally located in the mall and has an appealing layout to offer easy access to all customers”.