Oriflame introduces new brand Optimals offering solutions for different skin needs

Being the pioneer in the global skincare industry for over 50 years and taking its inspiration from the vast Swedish nature, Oriflame has used its in-depth knowledge to identify specific plants and harness their individual skincare benefits.

Oriflame has carefully selected some of the most effective botanical ingredients known in Sweden – containing rich concentrations of antioxidants, vitamins and essential oils – and combined them using modern scientific techniques to form the foundation of Optimals.

The uniqueness of the Optimals brand from Oriflame lies in the fact that it encompasses the best of Swedish ingredients and the country’s love for nature. Swedish nature is well-known to offer rare purity and nutrition. Swedish plants naturally arm themselves for survival in the seasonally demanding climate of the country with a high concentration of anti-oxidants, minerals, vitamins, and essential oils. This gives them an unparalleled resilience which also holds powerful beautifying benefits for the skin. Combining such unique, natural Swedish ingredient blends with modern methods, the Optimals brand is unmatched in its ability to protect, hydrate, and nourish the skin. The unique blends are tailored for specific skincare needs like hydration, even skin tone and anti-ageing for every skin type.

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Anand, Senior Director – Regional Marketing- South Asia, Oriflame, said, “At Oriflame, we believe in responsible beauty and have been committed to creating safe products that are powered by Swedish nature. 50 years of being in the skin care industry has taught us that following an uncomplicated beauty routine is the best foundation for naturally beautiful skin. With the Optimals brand and its new product assortments, we have brought the latest and the best in skincare to make healthy and radiant skin achievable by our customers.”

Commenting on the Optimals Hydra range, Kalki Koechlin, Brand Ambassador Oriflame, said, “Safe natural ingredients, and the ability to hydrate and replenish all skin types – this is why I love the Optimals Hydra range. In the often polluted and dusty urban environments we live in, we need the loving touch of nature to protect our skin. That’s primarily why I switched to Optimals Hydra and ever since I made this choice, my skin feels rejuvenated and so much healthier.”

Over its 50-year heritage in beauty and skincare, Oriflame has mastered the secret to naturally beautiful skin. Bringing forth three new product ranges – Hydra, Even Out, and Age Revive – under the Optimals brand, Oriflame aims is to help every woman achieve the optimal balance of care and performance that naturally beautiful skin demands, through the power of Swedish ingredients.