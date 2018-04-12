Enrich becomes world’s first company to receive IRF Trusted Mark certification

On April 11th, 2018, on the occasion of its prestigious IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2018, IMAGES Group announced the launch of a very special initiative for retail groups in India – the IRF Trusted Program – the seal of excellence in customer service and assurance of retailers adhering to the stringent requirements of the scheme.

The ‘Trusted Mark’ scheme is owned by IRF Trusted Mark LLP, the international retail forum setting customer-centric standards in retail. IMAGES Group, promoter of the IRF Trusted Mark, is a premier knowledge, networking and business platform for India’s burgeoning retail, consumer brands and Shopping Centre industries.

The certification scheme was launched by Amitabh Taneja, Chief Convenor of Images Awards and IRF Trusted Board Member; Ramesh Koregave, Director – Certification, Bureau Veritas – South Asia Region; Avijit Mitra, CEO, Croma; N.P. Singh, Director – Business Development, Samsonite South Asia; Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, JLL India; Vikram Bhatt Founder & Director, Enrich Salons & Academy; Vasanth Kumar, MD, Lifestyle; Sanjeev Rao, Director – Sales & Distribution, International Sales and Development, Raymond; Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia and Sanjay Vakharia, Director & COO Spykar Lifestyle.

The IRF Trusted scheme was launched for single brand retailers one year ago and out of the nine applicants – Levi’s, Max, V-Mart, Hidesign, Nike, Naturals, Arvind Unlimited, Enrich Salons and Sports Station – Enrich Salons has successfully completed the entire audit process to become world’s first ‘Trusted Salon’.

“It has taken seven long years to plan this scheme with multi-stakeholder involvement – including the world’s top retailers, government authorities, regulators, NGOs, trade bodies and consumer organisations – to ensure that the Trusted Mark becomes ‘the’ symbol of customer trust,” said Amitabh Taneja on the occasion.

“It takes a lot to become the first certified retailer and we all must salute the will of the Enrich team to go through the rigorous process,” he added.

Aim Behind IRF Trusted Mark

The Trusted Mark certification scheme was launched for retailers and retail businesses spanning all retail operations including hypermarkets, supermarkets, department stores, specialty stores, e-retailers and service providers, restaurants, jewellers, pharmacies, salons, spas, wellness centres, FECs and cineplexes.

The scheme aims to serve two purposes: to inform the industry about the ‘Trusted Mark’ and encourage them to improve on their practices and systems; and to assure consumers that retailers will adhere to requirements of the scheme, which is becoming consumer-centric.

Under this Certification Scheme, retailers are audited as per the relevant technical standards. Retailers that adhere to the scheme requirements obtain the ‘Trusted Mark’ and will be allowed to be display it on their outlet fronts, webpages, and all marketing and communication materials as an outward sign of their commitment to the Certification Mark.

The IRF Trusted Mark Secretariat is gearing up to undertake a nationwide campaign to establish the ‘Trusted Mark’ as the seal for consumer trust – generating consumer awareness and assurance needed to encourage consumers to confidently shop, eat and enjoy products and services of outlets with ‘Trusted Mark’ certification.

Enrich Salon said in a statement:

The outcomes offered by the IRF Trusted Mark program seemed synergistic to the needs of Enrich. They were:

Best practices in all customer-facing aspects of the business, or aspects of the business which had a direct impact on customer experience

Identification of gaps, and solutions to close them

Improvements or suggestions in current processes

Enrich applied for the IRF Trusted Mark certification and underwent the audit and certification process.

From the outset, the detailed and meticulous nature of the criteria and process was apparent. Criteria had been applied across industries (wherever applicable), which made certain criterion severe to apply, but understandably in the best interests of the consumer. At times, it felt more like an investigation!

There were definitely some eye openers – being in a nascent industry with limited process and technology orientation from peers, Enrich saw certain areas which would benefit greatly by this process. Certain practices concerning training, communication with employees, were pinpointed as points of improvement.

Conversely, the auditors Enrich worked with were highly impressed with the processes already in place at Enrich, such as the use of technology, controls set up for compliance, and due diligence shown by all the staff. Even more impressive to them was the hospitality and courtesy shown by the staff through the duration of the certification process.

Enrich is happy to have successfully received the certification. It stands firm in the belief that superior customer experience will be the make or break factor for companies in the foreseeable future. Thus, getting this certification is a step towards solidifying that same thought in the minds of the consumers as well.