Vision Express launches its 23rd store in Hyderabad

Vision Express has recently launched a new store in The Forum Sujana Mall, Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

Spread over the area of 600 sq.ft., this marks Vision Express’ 23rd store in Hyderabad and 159th store in India. The Forum Sujana Mall is a highly coveted mall destination for retailers and shoppers in Hyderabad. Vision Express expects this store to be one of the top performers given the prime location and brand value it carries.

Vishal Gaurav, Sales Director, Vision Express shares, “Every new store opens a new chapter for us. With this addition to our growing family we have taken another step to serving our customers better. Hyderabad has always been one of the top contributors and we are delighted have opened one more store here.”

The store will house all the exclusive brands of Vision Express like Instyle, Miki Ninn, DbyD, 5th Avenue, Heritage, Sensaya, Julius etc along with the latest 2018 range of sunglasses.