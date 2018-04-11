Walmart and Postmates team up to expand retailer’s online grocery delivery program

Walmart and Postmates have announced an agreement to help expand the retailer’s popular online grocery delivery option to more than 40 percent of U.S. households. Postmates will help power the Walmart’s online grocery deliveries, beginning Tuesday in Charlotte, NC with further expansion planned in the coming months

“Customers are busy, they are managing jobs, soccer practice, dance lessons and social schedules; so we are on a mission to do more than keep a little extra money in their pockets,” said Mark Ibbotson, Executive Vice President, Central Operations, Walmart U.S. “With the help of Postmates, we’re making grocery shopping even easier by bringing the everyday low prices of Walmart right to the front door of customers in Charlotte with more areas to be added soon.”

With the help of Walmart’s personal shoppers and Postmates’s delivery network, thousands of Charlotte customers will be able to shop for and have fresh groceries delivered to their doorsteps. Personal shoppers must complete a three-week training program learning how to select the freshest produce and the best cuts of meat for online grocery customers.

“Both Walmart and Postmates strive to make the lives of our customers easier,” said Dan Mosher, Senior Vice President, merchant lead, Postmates. “With our growing fleet of 160,000 couriers, we are confident that we’ll be providing Walmart customers with the ultimate convenience.”

Walmart grocery delivery brings customers the convenience of shopping when and where they want for quality, fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, along with pantry staples, consumables and seasonal general merchandise. To use delivery, customers in Charlotte place their orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the existing Walmart grocery app, switch to the delivery tab, and select a delivery window at checkout. After orders have been picked by Walmart’s personal shoppers, a member of the Postmates fleet retrieves the order from a Walmart store and delivers it right to the customer during their specified delivery window.

Groceries can be delivered to customers as soon as the same day. Walmart’s online grocery delivery carries a simple US $9.95 fee and a US $30 minimum order – no subscription, no price markups. Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a US $50 minimum order.

The retailer also offers an online grocery pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars. The service, which has become a customer favorite and touted as a ‘Grocery Hero’ for moms on the go and time-strapped families, is now available in 1,200 stores, nearly 20 in Charlotte, with 1,000 more to be added this year.