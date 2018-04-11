Mojostar and Jacqueline Fernandez join forces to launch brand Just F

With an aim to bring the ‘F’ factor back into feminine fitness, Mojostar has recently joined forces with leading Bollywood superstar Jacqueline Fernandez to launch Just F, a female-only fitness and fashion brand.

The launch of Just F marks the second co-created brand launched by Mojostar, which has been consolidating its position as a world-class ‘house of brands’.

Mojostar is founded by two industry veterans – Anirban Blah, Founder and MD of KWAN entertainment and Jiggy George, Founder and CEO of Dream Theatre. It also marks the launch of first fashion brand created by Jacqueline, who is already a top style, fashion, and fitness icon in India.

Co-created and co-owned by Mojostar and Jacqueline, Just F is a move to redefine the female active-wear space in India. A combination of fresh design, functionaility for fitness and trendy fashion Just F’s offerings are unabashedly feminine. The products have been developed to meet the specific requirements of the style-conscious, trendy, and free-spirited 20-something Indian women.

Speaking on the launch, Abhishek Verma, CEO, Mojostar, said, “Active-wear trends in India are still heavily dominated by the needs of male consumers. Brands in this space still have a primary share from male consumers, leaving gaps in the offering for young Indian women. Just F is our way of giving female consumers, products which cater to their needs and sensibilities.”

Just F will launch a range of stylish athleisure outfits, covering a range of trends and use cases such as: monochromes, floral infuse active wear, club inspired active wear, functional sports bras, colour blocking etc. The brand has also paid great attention to detail in terms of construction and sizing, designing products which are better suited to the body type of Indian women. Crossover styling across the range helps women to fashionably achieve their fitness goals, while bringing the fun back into the mix.

“Inputs and insights from Jacqueline, who is not only a leading Bollywood star but also a style icon and a very vocal promoter of wellness and healthy living, have played a big role in defining the brand identity and product design. We are confident that these products will be well-received in the market, and will help meet the need of young Indian women,” he added.

Jacqueline Fernandez said, “I have always believed that fitness and fashion are not destinations, but fun-filled journeys. They are, to me, a way of living, and as such I want my active-wear to reflect my personality and complement my lifestyle. Launching Just F, a feminine take on fitness from my perspective, is a big moment for me. I am confident that the brand will meet and exceed the expectations of young women across India, who want to fulfil their fitness requirements without breaking the bank or compromising on style.”

Indian active-wear industry is currently dominated by international brands. Where Just F aims to create its own niche within this market through innovative offerings designed specifically for the millennial Indian women. The brand is expected to launch its products in the market by second half of May, 2018, priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000. The products will be available on Just F’s direct to consumer (DTC) https://www.justf.in/ page along with e-commerce platforms, with segmented future expansion into offline retail also planned through product placement in all large format stores and the launch of standalone brick-and-mortar stores.