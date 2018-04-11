Carlton London to boost e-commerce ops in India

Premium British lifestyle brand Carlton London partnered with Ace Turtle, an Omnichannel platform company to ramp up its e-commerce business in India.

According to a ANI report: Ace Turtle’s proprietary omnichannel platform, Rubicon, will power Carlton London’s e-commerce business through seamless inventory and catalogue management across existing and new demand generation channels.

Having a meaningful presence across multiple retail channels has become one of the top priorities of any large brand. However, control over the presence of inventory across multiple retail channels has always been a challenge that retailers are grappling with. Ace Turtle’s Rubicon platform through its tech capabilities aligns inventory view and allocation of stock towards the channel that performs the best.

“India’s retail consumerism is going through a paradigm shift with customers interacting with brands through various channels. The rise of e-commerce has ensured growing dominance of online channels, as one of the most preferred platforms to optimise sales. However, adoption of technology becomes critical in ensuring optimisation of fulfilment using data. We are confident that Ace Turtle’s platform will add significant value in scaling up our omnichannel business in India,” Kim Virk, Business Head of Carlton London was quoted by ANI as saying.

Rubicon will provide real-time information about the availability of inventory across the brand, regardless of which channel is accessed. Moreover, a single feed of catalogue, pricing, and inventory shared with all multiple retail channels will ensure consistent brand representation, feature rich descriptions and real-time inventory for better control in the multiple retail channels.

The growing awareness of global fashion trends in India has been fueled by the increasing internet consumption. As a result, consumers are conscious not only of the international styles but also about the lifestyle attributes connected to the brand, leading to increasing penetration of premium international brand.

In this regard, Carlton London, by venturing into multiple retail channels operation, aims to reach out to a wider audience across geographies.