Telangana to soon introduce retail trade policy

The Telangana government will shortly come out with a retail trade policy and it will be incorporated with ‘Direct Selling’, a senior official told PTI.

“Very shortly in a matter of next couple of months we are bringing out our retail trade policy and we have decided to include ‘Direct Selling’ also as a component of this retail trade,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for IT and Industries was quoted by PTI as saying.

“For the organised retail we are announcing in our retail trade policy that the state will take care of responsibility for training (skilled manpower) completely at its cost, and if ‘Direct Selling’ is included in the retail trade policy then this benefit will be also extended to the direct selling sector,” Ranjan was further quoted by PTI as saying.

After Sikkim and Chhattisgarh, the Telangana government had come out with guidelines regulating the business of direct selling industry.