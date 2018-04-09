Urban Blackberrys launches their first EBO in Bengaluru

Urban Blackberrys, one of the leading youth wear brand in India, has just launched its new standalone store in Garuda Mall, Magrath Road, Bengaluru.

The store spans across 756 sq.ft. and is a one stop destination for hipster wear and denim collection.

Commenting on the launch Ramesh Kaushik, Vice President- Brand Experience, Blackberrys said “At Blackberrys we strongly believe that fashion should not be restrained to one segment or one genre of clothing. With the launch of our Urban Blackberrys store, we aim to provide our customers with a wide array of youthful and spirited options that take care of both fashion and quality”.

Mohd. Qazafi, Brand Head- Urban Blackberrys added, “Being pioneers in this area and with the aim to create a niche for India in youth wear, we have scheduled major expansion plans across the country. This is our 13th Urban Blackberrys store in the country and we aspire to open many more in the coming years.”

The new store offers coolest range of clothes and is exquisitely designed for young and free-spirited Indian men. The brand stands as the perfect style partner to a sun-kissed beach holiday or a tropical escape.

Inspired by the season’s trends around the world, the Urban Blackberrys collection brings the blends of cotton and linen fabrics to ensure comfort. The range of floral and boldest shirts and t-shirts with trousers and denims are crafted to compliment every look.