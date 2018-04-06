Manushi Chhillar to endorse jewellery group Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been named as the face of jewellery group Malabar Gold & Diamonds. This is her first endorsement deal after winning the crown.

The Haryana-born beauty queen, who brought home the world crown after 17 years, will be the face for the global campaigns and charity efforts of the brand

“I am a proud Indian, it’s the land of celebration with all the festivals, vibrance and, most importantly, emotions. That is what I took to Miss World! Being associated with Malabar Gold has been wonderful, a relationship which is close to my heart with moments that are special to every Indian,” Manushi said in a statement.

Said Malabar Group Chairman M.P. Ahammed: “First, the world was bowled over by her intelligence in the Miss World contest where she said mother’s job deserved the biggest salary in the world. Then, we all knew she has a big heart too. She had started her humanitarian works as a student, long before her world crown. Manushi and Malabar Group thus share a common passion for making lives better around.”