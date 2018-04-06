Amazon expands own delivery network to entire North East

Amazon India is expanding its own delivery network to every state in the North East region, a top official of the e-commerce marketplace today said.

According to a PTI report: It presently has its own delivery network in Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya, Akhil Saxena, Vice President – Customer Fulfillment, Amazon India said.

Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Sikkim in the region would be covered by its own delivery network, he said.

“Expansion enables Amazon customers from the region to receive faster delivery of their orders. With this expansion, Amazon now has 20 service partner nodes across the eight North Eastern states. This is an almost 2X increase from the existing network of service partner nodes that were set up prior to Diwali last year,” Saxena was quoted by PTI as saying.

The service partner programme will enable Amazon to penetrate further into Tier III and IV locations in India with its own delivery services, he added.

Commenting on the expansion of its delivery network, Saxena was quoted by PTI as saying, “We believe that customers, no matter where they reside or are located, value fast and reliable delivery. In line with our vision of making ecommerce a part of everyday life, we now have our own delivery services in every state of North East.”

“This will enable us to better serve our customers and also support our Prime customers with free and fast delivery,” he further told PTI.

He said Amazon now has more than 20 service partner nodes, strengthening last mile delivery capability in the region.

Explaining the modality of the service partner program, he said it is one of the last mile models by Amazon Logistics wherein entrepreneurs act as Amazon.in’s local distribution network providers and create the last mile delivery footprint.

Amazon now has over 350 Service Partner nodes across the country including Jorhat in Assam, Agartala in Tripura, Zunhebotto in Nagaland, Tirap, Saiha in Mizoram, Ukhrul and Tamenglong in Manipur, Saxena said.

Under the ‘I Have Space’ program (IHS), Amazon India partners with local store owners across different cities to deliver products to customers within a 2 – 4 km radius of their store.

On an average, Amazon India’s store partners deliver between 20 and 30 packages a day, earning a fee per delivery. Amazon India now has over 17,500 stores under this flagship program in over 225 cities.

Amazon has also invested in expanding its network of Fulfillment Centres (FC) to 62 in 13 states across the country with a combined storage space of close to 16 million cubic feet.