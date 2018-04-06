BIBA launches 2nd store in Aurangabad

BIBA, the leading ethnic apparel brand has launched 2nd store in the city of Aurangabad, at Prozone Mall. The spacious outlet is spread across 1,300 sq.ft., catering the latest Spring Summer 2018 collection along with much loved BIBA Girls collection for the little divas.

With the launch of latest store in Aurangabad, the total store count in Maharashtra has reached to 40. The store offers a mixture of Indian and contemporary designs in anarkalis, peshwai kurtas, skirts, tunics and kurta dresses all with elements of flowers from across the world. The collection comprises of eye catching colour palette, and rich fabrics like linen, modals, sheer cottons the new collection is a perfect pick for any occasion this season.

Commenting on this launch, Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director, BIBA said, “With the launch of 2nd store in Aurangabad, we wish to expand our boundaries in Tier II cities, across the country, making best of fashion and quality available to all. It is our sheer pleasure to now have 40 stores in Maharashtra, which shows how much our brand is loved in the state.”

BIBA, a name equivalent to classic yet contemporary ethnic wear in India, has carved a niche for itself in the retail segment since its inception. The stylish and well-designed BIBA stores will help customers choose the finest quality fashion merchandise.