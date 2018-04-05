Zappfresh announces the appointment of Vinod Sawhny as Senior Advisor

Zappfresh, the high-quality fresh meat retail and delivery brand run by Gurugram-based DSM Fresh Foods Pvt. Ltd which has recently raised funding of Rs 20 crore from Amit Burman, Vice Chairman, Dabur India and Sajit Kumar, Sr. V.P. SIDBI Venture Capital announced the appointment of Vinod Sawhny as Senior Advisor to the firm.

Sawnhy comes with decades of experience in the retail industry last holding the position of CEO of Reliance Communications Ltd. He also held key C-level positions prior to that with Bharti Airtel, Spice Telecom and Godrej GE as well as Ex President, Bharti Retail.

Speaking on the occasion of his appointment as Senior Advisor at Zappfresh Sawhny said, “I have a deep sense of belief in what the team at Zappfresh is trying to do in a way of changing how consumers look at meat products. In an era of questionable sourcing, anti-biotic ridden meat products consumed over time is proving to be a real health hazard. Zappfresh has a very strong foundation here which I am confident will go a long way in offering farm to fork, fresh and hygienic meat products. The company is at a very critical growth stage with the recent funding received from Burman and SIDBI Venture Capital, I hope my experience in retail business growth and development will help scale up the brand keeping pace with its immense potential.”

Further adding to this, Shruti Gochhwal, Co-Founder, Zappfresh said, “Having Vinod Sawhny come on board with Zappfresh at this critical juncture of our growth story is extremely valuable for us. This is the time we need to take our proof of concept which has been established and supported by investment into a rapid growth mode. With his immense experience we hope to consolidate, course correct and set a strong foundation for the brand as a complete retail entity.”

Sawhny is a multifaceted leader whose track record spans turnarounds, establishing businesses, driving strategic transformation and redlining the growth needle across multiple sectors both in India and abroad. He is much sought for at various national and international forums for his views on leadership, governance, change management and industry affairs. He is passionate about digital evangelism and displays great interest in grooming early stage businesses and is a very keen facilitator of industry-academia interactive cross-pollination.