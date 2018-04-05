Sri Sri Tattva to expand product portfolio in personal care, food and medicine segment

Sri Sri Tattva, one of India’s leading health and wellness FMCG firm, is planning to expand personal care, food and medicine range.

In an interview with Indiaretailing at the sidelines of India Food Forum 2018, Arvind Varchaswi, MD, Sri Sri Tattva, said, “Apart from this we are also present across homecare segment, pooja segment and we have recenly launched our entire range of apparels – Indian ethnic wear – and the segment is performing exceptionally well.

Sri Sri Tattva has also launched their high-end cosmetic brand, Shankara, here in India.

“Shankara was launched in US many years back and also has presence in European and South-East Asian markets. we felt that it is the right time that we bring across this brand here in India and we launched it couple of months back and we are growing aggressively on that also.”

The brand comprises of luxury skincare products, such as brightening serums and under-eye gels.

Comprehensive Range of Cooking Products

Sri Sri Tattva introduced a comprehensive range of cooking products that include cow’s pure ghee, organic virgin cold pressed coconut oil, whole wheat atta, basmati rice, 100 percent natural honey, brown sugar, rock salt, a range of masalas and spices along with a range of staples and pickles at India Food Forum 2018.

Sri Sri Tattva through its advanced R&D and methodologies has ensured to retain the original beneficial properties of the ingredients and also keep them free from chemicals and artificial preservatives, hence pure and natural.

Speaking on Sri Sri Tattva’s vision, Arvind Varchaswi said, “We have earned the trust of our customers through our products with excellent quality and purity. We are positive in inspiring the modern world towards healthy and happy living through our consistent innovation in food and Ayurveda.”

“Our kitchen products are being made available to our valuable customers through all traditional and modern channels across the market as well as online through our website, mobile app and leading e-commerce players. These will also be available soon in the Sri Sri Tattva Marts and Home and Health franchise stores opening shortly across the country,” said Tej Katpitia, CEO, Sri Sri Tattva, expressing his thoughts on the upcoming journey of the brand.

Offline Expansion Plans

Sri Sri Tattva plans to expand its retail footprint with 1,000 retail stores by end 2018, and is targeting Rs 500 crore revenue from them.

The company will have three type of stores — Sri Sri Tattva Mart, Sri Sri Tattva Wellness Place, and Sri Sri Tattva Home and Health.

Sri Sri Tattva Mart, the first format, will showcase and sell its packaged food, personal and home care products, while Sri Sri Tattva Wellness Place will focus on health and wellness, and will have healthcare practitioners who will provide a detailed diagnosis and prescribe lifestyle and ayurveda medicines to patients.

The third format, Sri Sri Tattva Home & Health will retail the entire range of daily use products and medicines apart from also having ayurveda doctors, Varchaswi said.

The company currently operates in 33 countries and the focus will shift this year to Latin America, West Asia, the Far East, Russia and East Europe, he indicated.

“Apart from this, we are also ready to synergise with other brands whose core competence could add value to our brand. We are definitely open to it, revealed Varchaswi.

Partnership With bigbasket

Sri Sri Tattva also announced a comprehensive strategic partnership with bigbasket.com at India Food Forum 2018.

The partnership enabled their products to reach customers across India with unprecedented precision and effectiveness through the online major’s robust delivery network.

Sri Sri Tattva made available over 120 of its front runner products to the growing customer base of bigbasket.com. These include 44 products in the personal care range, consisting of 6 sub categories and 82 products in the food range, consisting of 8 sub categories.

On the occasion of announcement at India Food Forum 2018, Tej Katpitia said, “Sri Sri Tattva has always endeavored to ensure that quality products reach maximum amount of consumers across India and also across the globe. It is truly proud moment for us to announce that we will be tieing up with bigbasket.”

“This particular partnership is going to be very crucial for us. bigbasket has been popular channel in the groceries section from quite a long time. We are also concentrating on healthy food from quite a time for our consumers and of course this is one of the vision which bigbasket also has. I really feel that when value resonate and the foundation and intention are strong, then any sort of partnership that comes together would certainly see a lot of success and we are extremely excited on this,” revealed Varchaswi.

He further said, “Anything that is concentrated and related to the health and giving healthy option to the consumers would be the next wave.”

Sri Sri Tattva, the brand that boasts of 350 plus SKUs across the ranges, has three major values that has defined the success of brand in India and abroad – authenticity, purity and quality.

Sri Sri Tattva: The Brand

Sri Sri Tattva has been established by committed individuals with nearly four decades of experience. With a 360-degree approach including a College of Ayurvedic Science and Research, a state of the art hospital, inspired doctors and therapists, Panchakarma Wellness Centers, spas and clinics, and manufacturing facilities driven by technology and stringent control systems and widely growing franchise and retail presence, the brand has a holistic approach to health and wellness.

Sri Sri Tattva (formerly known as Sri Sri Ayurveda) comes with a goal of promoting health and wellness through its range of genuine offerings, innovatively derived from ancient science of Ayurveda.

Leading the modern world towards healthy and happy living through pure, authentic and effective products defines the objective of the brand towards its ultimate vision.

Inspiration

Sri Sri Tattva is inspired by the vision of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar – ‘to lead the world towards happy and healthy living’.

The brand represents a strong commitment to social responsibility and proudly supports the Art of Living foundation’s rural and social welfare projects.

How Sri Sri Tattva is different?

Sri Sri Tattva has highly experienced Ayurveda Vaidyacharyas, health and Pulse Diagnosis (Nadi Pariksha) camps and ailment specific as well as rejuvenating treatments at its multiple centers.

The brand takes immense care in maintaining hygiene and safety standards in manufacturing products right from sourcing of raw material till they reach our end customers. Their frontrunner products like Ojasvita (Health Drink), Cow’s Pure Ghee, immunity builder Shakti Drops, Sudanta (Herbal) Toothpaste and range of Facewash are very popular.

Sri Sri Tattva has products in multiple categories of Ayurveda Medicines, supplements, food products, Personal Care products, Home Care and cleaning products as well as Incense and Fragrances for home and personal use.

There is a major focus towards the brand’s rapidly growing retail presence through multiple mediums including modern supermarket chains. Through general shops and the soon-to-be-launched Sri Sri Tattva franchise stores, the brand aims to enhance the presence of its product range across India.

Sri Sri Tattva’s online stores via website srisritattva.com and its mobile app caters to home delivery orders across India.