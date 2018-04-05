India votes for fresh, reveals study by Godrej Nature’s Basket

Godrej Nature’s Basket (GNB), India’s pioneering food chain launched the ‘Fresh Food Trends Report 2018’ to understand how urban India buys and consumes food.

The report was launched with a panel discussion at its flagship new store in Juhu. Spanning across several Indian cities, gender and age groups, the findings from this report, aim to delve deeper to understand behaviour and attitude towards home cooked food, grocery shopping and cooking.

The panel discussion featured eminent personalities from the world of food and fitness. Hrishikesh Kannan (popularly known as Hrishi K), RJ & Station Head – Radio One 94.3FM, Mumbai, was the moderator. The panel also included Avani Davda, Managing Director, Godrej Nature’s Basket, Amrita Raichand, Actor, Chef and TV Food Show Host, Saransh Goila, Celebrity Chef & creator of the popular series ‘Run to Eat’ and Ayesha Billimoria, Track & Field Athlete, Captain Adidas Runners Mumbai.

Speaking at the launch of the report at the new Nature’s Basket store in Juhu, Avani Davda, Managing Director, Godrej Nature’s Basket, said, “The Fresh Food Report findings are a testimony to our brand’s vision of being India’s freshest and finest food destination. With more than 50 percent Indians voting for home cooked fresh food, it is not surprising that close to 60 percent of our revenues come from the fresh category. It is also interesting to see that cooking at home has become a way for Indians with family and friends to come together.”

Avani further added, “It is an exciting time for the business, as our new brand promise of ‘Daily Food Delights’ comes to life to offer the freshest and finest abundant food experience to our customers. We are excited to launch 5 to 6 more stores in Q1 and are looking at scaling up our footprint to 60 to 70 stores by FY21.”