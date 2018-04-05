Arvind launches ‘Arvind Ready-to-Wear’ brand for Men

Arvind Limited, the US $1.7 billion textile to retail conglomerate, has announced the launch of its private label ‘Arvind Ready-to-Wear’. As a result of the brand’s drive to constantly innovate and transform the fashion landscape, the ready-to-wear collection is crafted to address the need of the customer, who is looking to balance aesthetics and functionality.

Arvind Ready-to-Wear is an amalgamation of elevated essentials with global aesthetics and contemporary innovation. The collection offers a wide array of work-wear, leisure and ceremonial wear.

While Arvind’s work wear is versatile to transcend from office to casual evenings, the leisure wear is designed for comfort amped with style. Knowing the Indian male, ceremonial wear offers deeper palettes with embellished jacquard for those sophisticated evenings.

As a brand, ‘Arvind Ready-to-Wear’ provides advanced stretchables in the work wear category that extend to the leisure line as well. The brand makes available the best of ready to wear for men, through revolutionary four-dimensional tailoring in finely crafted blazers along with lightweight, wrinkle free and dressed up options in work wear across categories. The versatile collection for men features linen blazers and bundis that are sewn to perfection, contemporary and elevated chinos, trendy fabric prints and a range of textured, soft and linen-blend summer plaids, attributing to its multi-faceted heritage. The Spring Summer 2018 line features casual after-hour shirts, linens, textured 5-pocket chinos and more.

Arvind is the pioneer of branded apparels in the country and has been driving constant innovation in this space for over 25 years now. Today, it offers more than 15 global brands and retail formats across various apparel and fashion categories in the country. A touch of Indian sensibilities to all these brands arising from deep understanding of Indian customers has been a hallmark of Arvind’s innovation through these years.

Speaking at the launch, J Suresh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited said, “The Indian consumer is constantly evolving, and fashion needs are at the core of this evolution. The strong growth trends in the men’s ready to wear category coupled with the customers’ need for comfortable, fashionable apparel that delivers value and performance has opened up a significant opportunity that we are addressing with Arvind Ready-to-Wear. Our integrated value chain capabilities from design to delivery and understanding of the Indian customer is a unique combination to deliver unmatched value to the discerning Indian male.”

He further added, “You all have seen Arvind as a fabric company but now Arvind is being presented as a business to consumer (B2C) ready to wear apparel company. It’s a very significant day and mark for us to move from fabric to ready to wear business. The heart of the new brand is also being innovation as this is what the core of our business is. We are the one who has given many innovations to international brands and one can see this even in the new entity Arvind Ready-to-Wear.”

Talking on retail and target numbers for Arvind Ready-to-Wear brand business Suresh said, “Arvind Ready-to-Wear will be retailed through ‘The Arvind Store’ outlets across the country and online at www.nnnow.com and www.amazon.in. Currently, there are 150 Arvind Stores across 127 cities across the country which is being targeted in the first phase. What we now plan to do is to increase the Arvind offering in our store wherein our new brand will occupy 25 percent of our space in the store, Arvind fabric will continue to hold 50 percent of the space and the rest will go the brands that we have in our portfolio. In the immediate year we wish to add some more 50-60 Arvind Stores to take the total number to 210 stores. Nevertheless the idea is to grow fast and target is to add 100 plus Arvind Stores every year and come to a number of 500-600 stores in next 2 to 3 years. These stores will be of an average size of 1,000 -1,500 sq.ft. We are also looking at some experience stores too which can be larger with an average area of 3,000-5,000 sq.ft. We are looking at a business of Rs 50 crore with Arvind Ready-to-Wear in the first year of our business.”

With regards to product expansion plans Arvind Ready-to-Wear will further look at introducing accessories like wallets, ties and belts which will complement the brand in the coming years.