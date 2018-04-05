Streax Professional introduces Marigold collection

Summer is almost upon us and it’s time for fashionistas to embrace the season with style and sparkle. Bringing vibrancy and elegance to the hair styling trends this season, Streax Professional, the premium hair colour range specially crafted for salon professionals and technicians launched its Spring Summer 2018 Collection ‘Marigold’.

Ruled by the shades of golden, copper and blondes, the Marigold collection signifies the celebratory mood that the season brings in. Along with the new collection, Streax Professional also kicked off its campaign ‘Hair & Beyond’, providing beauty technicians an opportunity to enhance their hairstyling skills. The first exclusive seminar and styling event under the campaign was organized in Mumbai that inspired aspiring and practicing hair stylists to be creative in the field of Cut, Colour & Style.

Announcing the launch of the new collection, Rochelle Chhabra, Professional Division Head, Hygienic Research Institute said, “Streax Professional Spring Summer 2018 Collection ‘Marigold’ has been designed keeping in mind the latest trends in colour hues and customer demands for the season. Today, brighter, bolder, and spicier shades are making it to the list of personal favourites, and we are happy to have these chic shades in our range of hair colour this season.”

Talking about the Hair & Beyond campaign, she said, “Hair & Beyond is a significant campaign that aims to educate and update the hairstyling professionals and aspiring beauty technicians about the latest trends in colouring and styling techniques. With customers increasingly turning to salons for professional hair colour solutions, it is essential that we train our partners to provide the best solutions in hair colour and help them achieve complete customer delight.”

Internationally renowned hair styling guru from Sweden Joakim Roos, also known as ‘The King of Hair’ graced the Hair & Beyond seminar in Mumbai where he unveiled the Marigold collection and empowered the professionals by sharing world-class hair styling techniques and tips.

Joakim Roos, Swedish stylist with his trendsetting vision and extraordinary skill said, “Streax Professional has come out with trendy hair colours for this season, that will look the best if styled by the right set of hands. Hair colour needs the right skill and technique to come out beautifully and hence, I am very proud to be part of Hair & Beyond where I can share my learnings with future stylists. It’s wonderful watching these young and enthusiastic talents learning and willing to experiment with newer shades and techniques.”

The ever-gorgeous actress Hina Khan strutted the ramp flaunting the Streax Professional Spring Summer 2018 hair shades and took the glamour quotient a notch higher.

Streax Professional aims at providing hair professionals in other cities as well an opportunity to learn directly from the hair styling gurus and will, therefore, will be conducting Hair & Beyond seminars across multiple locations i.e. New Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Chandigarh. If you are a professional who aspires to match steps with global experts, here is your chance to make that happen!

Streax Professional has also appointed Jaokim Roos and Yolly Ten Koppel, International Creative and Technical Director, Pivot Point International on the panel of its Chief Hair Dresser.