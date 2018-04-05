Forecast 2018 for beauty and wellness industry

Salon International Bureau shares beauty and wellness trends that will rule in 2018 by who’s who of the industry.

Hair by Asgar Saboo, Celebrity Hairstylist

‘The Meghan’

Meghan Markle has long and glossy waves. If you have naturally straight hair, but want to create natural looking waves, you need product to add movement and texture, like the Sea Salt Spray. Add to damp hair before using a hair-dryer to roughly dry the hair, scrunching the ends as you go. If your hair is naturally thick and curly, use lots of hair product like Argan Oil.

Platinum Blonde

Going ice blonde is never easy, as the colour is high maintenance and the bleach can seriously damage your hair. You can protect your hair by avoid heat styling, and opt for air dry products to bring out your natural texture

Blunt Ends

A blunt ‘lob’ is the perfect way to get a fresh start. It eliminates split ends and will make your hair look instantly healthy and glossy with regulalry use a hydrating mask or deep conditioner. To create the sharpest look, wear your hair completely straight and tease any pesky flyaways using a mascara wand coated in a thick layer of hairspray

Make-up by Prasenjit Biswas, Celebrity Make-up Artist

Popular hits

Face: Your skin should look fresh and positively dewy. Metallic make-up in all shades and finished will continue; gold highlighter; the rise of ultra-highlighted skin; liquid blush and cream blush.

Eyes: Black eyeliner is taking a dramatic turn. Trace it thick around both the lashlines, wing it out at a dramatic angle, or create graphic shapes with it. Unusual eyeliner, glitter on eyeshadow. retro clumpy lashes make a comeback. Twiggy lashes are big and require layers of mascara.

Lips: Creamy lipsticks.

Blast from the past

Unusual eyeliner, gold highlighter.

Recommended brands and products

Foundation: Dior, Bobbi Brown, KIKO Milano, Makeup For Ever.

Blush: Stila, Tart.

Kohl and liner: Inglot, Chanel.

Mascara: Benefit, Too Faced.

Highlighter: NARS, Huda Beauty, Bobbi Brown, MAC, NARS.

Dos and do nots for perfect make-up

Do: Dewy skin, creamy lips, liner on eyes.

Donot: Layers of foundation, matte look, dry lips

Nails by Shonshon Ragui, Technical Director – Nails, Juice Nail Bar

Popular Hits

Glitter Fade: Glitter – a popular favourite with all the girls and can be worn in multiple occasions, artists can create looks basis the requirements of the client from a simple manicure with a coat of glitter nail polish for a subtle day event to glitter heavy nails for party/night looks.

Marble Designs: An easy and fun way for women to wear their nails at the office or a brunch is the marble design which can look unique without looking over the top and can be worn by women of all ages.

Outer Rim Design: Why Wear one shade when you can wear two. The outer rim design adds an additional dimension to the nails making them stand out.

Metallic and Chrome: For the edgy woman, the metallic and chrome nail trend was one of the most popular in 2017 and will continue to be worn in 2018. The glossy mirror finish adds an element of oomph to the attire.

Black and White design: For the classic woman who would like to experiment while staying in the safe zone, the monochrome nail trend is the perfect nail trend for a brunch with the girls.

Stone Design: Extremely popular for the modern day brides and bridal functions, the stone design trends adds glitz and glamour to your nails without looking too blingy.

Blast from the past

The only trend of 2017 here to stay is the Metallics and Chrome trend. In 2018, the Metallic trend will be back with certain improvisations but it is the one here to stay.

Recommended brands and products

– LYN /Live Your Now’s New Vegan Retail Range and Drop to Dry.

Dos and do nots for perfect nail art

Do:

– Always use a basecoat prior to application and top coat after application.

– Choose the correct colour combination.

– Maintain steady hands while drawing lines.

– Protect the skin from polish while stamping.

Donot:

– Never use acetone to remove nailpolish as it dries the nail beds.

– Always remove the tape before the polish dries during the negative space design.

– Never use a dirty sponge while creating the ombre effect on nails as it leads to mixing of colours looking shabby.

– Avoid using too many colours.