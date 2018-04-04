VIP Industries elevates Sudip Ghose to CEO

VIP Industries Ltd. has elevated Sudip Ghose, as CEO with immediate effect. In his new role, Ghose would be responsible for the day-to-day operations and will continue to be directly involved in the management of the company’s business.

Announcing his elevation, Radhika Piramal, Vice Chairperson and Executive Director, VIP Industries Ltd. said, “Sudip Ghose is a highly competent leader who has a proven track record. He has always been determined and focused towards development of the company. His new role will enhance the company’s strategic focus and performance, resulting in overall growth. Under his leadership, our brands have performed well and have been consistent market leaders.”

Ghose has over two decades of experience in Sales and Marketing, with expertise spanning strategic planning, integrated brand marketing, consumer behavior and insights.

Speaking about his new role, Sudip Ghose said, “I eagerly look forward to fulfilling new responsibilities and combating challenges. I hope to enrich this new phase in my journey with renewed focus and dedication towards delivering excellent results, and taking VIP Industries Ltd. to the next level.”

In his earlier role at VIP Industries, Ghose served as Vice President Sales and Marketing and has been with the company since April 2013. Prior to joining VIP, he worked with Samsonite Pvt. Ltd as the Executive Director Marketing- South Asia where he played a pivotal role in successfully creating the brands of American Tourister and Lavie in India. In the past, he has worked at top positions for Onida, Whirlpool India, Reliance and Bausch & Lomb.

Ghose holds an MBA degree from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, and has attended Clarion College of Communications for his Post Graduate Diploma studies.