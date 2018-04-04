Hardcastle Restaurants to invest up to Rs 1,000 cr to revamp McDonald’s offerings

Hardcastle Restaurants, the master franchisee of fast food chain McDonald’s in west and south India, plans to invest Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years to introduce healthier food options and digitise its stores.

According to a PTI report: The city-based company in a bid to attract millenials and double its customer base to 500 million, has been introducing low-calorie, low-fat alternatives in its menu, along with introducing local flavours.

“Our customers are increasingly adopting healthier lifestyles and trust the brands that behave responsibly and transparently, especially when it comes to food options,” Amit Jatia, Vice-Chairman of Westlife Development, the parent company of Hardcastle Restaurants was quoted by PTI as saying.

“All modifications in the ‘Good Food Story’, have been a result of over three years of persistent re-engineering of our products, to offer wholesome balanced food choices to customers at a greater value,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

The company currently runs 270 restaurants in the western and southern markets, and is looking to double the number in the next few years, according to Jatia.

“We are investing Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in the next three years to revamp our offerings,” he told PTI.

It is also looking to double its customer base to about 500 million in the next five years, and making menu changes to cater to their needs, he added.

Some of these innovations include 20 percent lower sodium in its foods, 40 percent lower oil content in mayonnaise, resulting in 25 percent lower fat content and 11 percent lower calories in its food. It has also introduced 100 percent artificial preservative-free patties, and fortified it with natural fibre, whole-grain wraps, and 96 percent fat-free soft serve.

Hardcastle Restaurants has also revamped the store formats, and introduced digital interventions, said Jatia. The company has seen an upswing in its revenues, with 10 consecutive quarters of positive same store sales growth, according to him.