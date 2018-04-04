Earthy Tales: Delivering organic produce from farm-to-fork within 24 hrs

Organic grocery brand Earthy Tales – which has tied-up with organic farmers to provide the most fresh, organically grown produce to consumers’ kitchens – plans to dig deeper into the Delhi-NCR market vis-à-vis both its online and offline presence.

In an interview with Indiaretailing Bureau on the sidelines of India Food Forum 2018, Deepak Sabharwal, CEO and Co-Founder, Earthy Tales said, “At present, we plan to expand our wings in Delhi-NCR and sometimes towards the second quarter, we look forward to being present in select niche food stores in NCR.”

“We have no plans to get into the multi-city concept until next year. We are looking forward to working with major online players like Amazon and bigbasket for some of our produce and introduce new segments like health snacks. And in 2019, we are planning to get into another city,” he added.

To make a mark for itself in the burgeoning organic food market, the brand is paying equal focus on marketing, customers and supply chain.

“There is huge untapped market for organic foods in India but what needs to be worked out is the supply chain. So, for us the game-changer is going to be the supply side of it and not the sales. This is the reason we continue to work with farmers in 11 states and once this whole setup is complete then moving to multiple cities won’t be a problem, mostly because we will be sourcing from pretty much every part of the country,” revealed Sabharwal.

At present, Earthy Tales works with 500+ farmers in 11 states – J&K, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.

USP of the Brand

Earthy Tales has basically originated from farms and it still continues to work with farmers on the ground level.

According to Sabharwal: “The unique thing about us is that we are not a trader, we are not a business in the process of selling organic produce. We are ‘farmers first’. We develop, mentor and then source the organic farm produce from the farmers. So we are very different from regular brands. We do not even compare ourselves to the regular brands that you see on the shelves.”

“Our model is unique because we deliver within 24-hrs of harvesting the organic vegetables. We have grown so far only through word-of-mouth referrals and now with new age marketing tools coming in, I am sure that we will be able to grow many-fold. In fact in 2018, we are targeting 5X growth of our unique customers,” he added.

The 18-month old brand does not consider itself a late entrant in the market, but a unique venture which is literally farm-to-fork.

“We are mentoring farmers. We are not only training them to do organic farming but ensuring that they get about 25-40 percent higher than the local mandi rates and I think this is going to be a game-changer for us because it will bring in loyalty and continuity of organic farm produce supply which is a big challenge,” Sabharwal said.

Tracing Earthy Tales’ History

What started with a weekend getaway activity at family farm lands in Pushkar, Rajasthan led to the birth of an organic brand. Earthy Tales, which started with initial bootstrapped investment of Rs 15 lakh, has turned operationally profitable within 15 months of operation and already clocking around Rs 1 crore on an annualised basis.

At present, the brand offers 125 items including fresh fruits, vegetables, groceries (pulses, flours, spices, oils, cereals etc), and dairy (milk).

“In future, the brand is planning to add new lines of organic products like dairy, health snacks, jams, preserves, chutneys, pickles etc,” revealed Sabharwal.

Growing at 20 percent monthly, Earthy Tales is looking forward to open its first offline store in Gurugram by June 2018.