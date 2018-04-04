Shilpi Gupta Surkhab – A Dubai-based couture label launched in Delhi

Shilpi Gupta Surkhab, a Dubai-based high-end womenswear label which exemplifies the love for heritage techniques and craftsmanship, was launched at Bikaner House, New Delhi.

‘Shilpi Gupta Surkhab’ is Shilpi Gupta’s poetic ode to the wondrous world of art and design, something that has always driven the creative instincts in her. The brand’s exclusive couture range is the perfect union of beauty, poise, regal grandeur and the individuality of a woman.

With its ‘customisation trunks’, the label is looking at addressing every fashion need of a woman who wants to make a chic turn, and is much sought after for its bespoke tailoring services for limited edition couture.

The launch party was hosted by founder Shilpi Gupta and Rajeev Gupta at Delhi’s premier venue, Bikaner House. Held over a cocktail evening, the label launched its ‘Royal Heritage’ collection, on display with a one of a kind ‘Fashion Experience’. The champagne flowed, as the guests were enthralled with a classical performance by Pandit Birju Maharaj’s granddaughter Shinjini Kulkarni, followed by a musical evening with a fusion of classical and folk music by Grammy award winner, Salil Bhatt.

The evening was attended by the crème de la crème of Delhi’s political, social and fashion glitterati. Seen at the launch were Gonchig Ganbold, Ambassador to Embassy of Mongolia, Ranisa Rukshmani Kumari from the royal family of Chomu, Prince Adithya Varma from the Royal Family of Travancore, Minister Mohsin Raza, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Nandini Singh Jhabua, Thenny Mejia, Sonam Pall, designer Neha Gupta, designer Nitya Bajaj Birla, Neera Nath, Come Carpentier, Akhil Verma, Chandni Kumari Singh, Tanveey Kapur, Harpreett Singh, Sonal Jindal and Harsh Khullar amongst others.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder Shilpi Gupta said, “Fashion is what you’re offered four times a year by designers. And style is what you choose. For me, anything you design, but not style well, doesn’t work! Design can be old, but style stays forever. With my label, my aim is to introduce regal grandeur into haute couture, with lots of creativity and innovative silhouettes.”