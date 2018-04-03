Ishanya rebranded as Creaticity – India’s largest creative living campus

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL), has recently announced the unveiling of its creative living campus Creaticity in Pune (formerly known as Ishanya).

Located in Pune and spread over a campus of 10-acre, Creaticity will redefine and revolutionize the customer experience beyond conventional shopping centres/malls. The comprehensive rebranding of the campus dramatically elevates the focus from a mall to establish an ecosystem that fosters cocreation, belonging and expression.

Arguably, India’s largest creative living Campus of this nature, it aims to transform traditional retail spaces into a destination for all by nurturing multiple cities such as Home city, Food city, Sports city, Art city, Entertainment city and presents a plethora of fresh offerings in the F&B, Entertainment, Home Décor, Art & Culture and Music entertainment categories. The aim is to enable everyday creativity elements in every person who visits and engages with the campus called Creaticity and inspire them with the joy of creation

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh M, CEO, Creaticity said, “I am delighted to share this beautiful transformation from Ishanya to Creaticity. We hope to provide the platform where everyone can explore, engage and express their creativity. As we roll out our new identity, we will continue to remain as focussed as ever on our customers and their needs, be it shopping, dining or entertainment. We have undertaken an intensive rebranding and repositioning exercise over the last several months based on some detailed research and consumer journeys, we plan to build on our strengths developed over ten years and equally learn from the new opportunities and changing consumer behaviour and expectations. This exercise forms a vital part of our transformation strategy and we have invested around 10 crores to enhance the physical space experience. On the space front, we are targeting to have an exit occupancy rate of over 80 percent by end of next fiscal.”

He further added, “At Creaticity, we will collaborate with our customers and patrons to deliver many experiences, be it as a one -stop campus for perfecting the art of home, with over 80 reputed home and living brands from India and abroad and over 52,000 home décor ideas spread over 2 lac sqft or a foodie’s destination with a menu of a dozen restaurants and over 25 delectable cuisines or as a cool place to unwind with an energetic and fast game of futsal or cricket at indoor and outdoor turf arenas. Add to this a paradise of entertainment and joy, with music concerts to rock shows, comedy acts and serious theatre, dance performances to fashion shows, multiple venues from a 600 seater amphitheatre to a 500 pax banquet spaces, sweet little pockets of indoor/outdoor zones for workshops and chat shows and a lovely and lively art gallery, all make up this creative living campus. Interesting and innovative deployment of technology and service design ideas will help us to make our consumer journeys more convenient and facilitate them to make informed decision choices.”

Creaticity is home to over 100+ national and international brands across the three categories of Home, F&B and Entertainment, like Ashley Furniture from North America, Gautier from France, Natuzzi Editions from Italy, M&D Casa Italia, Magniflex from Italy, King Koil USA, to name a few in the Home and living category and Baraza, Zora, Iron bar n grill, Rasta café, Publiq and Good news dhaba in the F&B category with XLR8 adding to the sportainment zone.