Herjit S. Bhalla joins Hershey India Private Limited as New Managing Director

Hershey India Pvt Ltd, a well-known player in the confectionery and chocolate sector, has announced the appointment of Herjit S. Bhalla as the company’s new Managing Director. He brings extensive experience in building consumer, food and retail brands and is an accomplished industry leader.

He has spent more than 16 years in various sales and marketing, management roles at Unilever in India, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. In his last position, He served on the Board of Directors with Metro Cash & Carry handling operations for North and East India. Bhalla has repeatedly demonstrated his unique proficiency in effectively leading teams, turning around and building businesses, driving employee engagement, and positively impacting revenue growth.

Commenting on his new role, Bhalla said, “I feel honoured to be part of The Hershey Company and its legacy of more than 120 years. There is a lot of energy and a spirit of enterprise at Hershey India. I look forward to working closely with the teams and making a positive contribution toward the growth and progress of the company. I am confident that together we can take Hershey India to the next level.”

Steven C. Schiller, President, International, The Hershey Company, commented on the appointment, stating, “We are happy to welcome Herjit into our Hershey International leadership team. India is a key focus market for Hershey globally. I am confident that his leadership will continue the growth path we are on in India as we continue to bring products to market that consumers love.”