Flipkart sees 100 pc y-o-y growth in kids fashion biz

E-commerce giant Flipkart said it is witnessing 100 percent year-on-year growth in the kids fashion category, driven by demand coming from across urban cities and Tier II and III towns.

According to a PTI report: The SoftBank-backed company, which is locked in an intense battle for market leadership in India against US-based Amazon, claimed it had 51 percent share of the online market in the kids fashion category.

“Our market share is at 51 percent in the online space, making us the leader in the kids fashion space. Our business has seen 100 percent y-o-y growth and we are confident of continuing the momentum,” Rishi Vasudev, Head of Fashion, Flipkart told PTI.

He added that Flipkart is also working on bringing in a private label for the segment but declined to provide further details.

Vasudev said the demand in the category was similar to the trends seen in the larger category.

“Southern India is a large market for us, followed by north India. Other parts of the country are also doing well. The trends are similar to what we see in the overall fashion category,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Vasudev explained that customers are looking for a large selection and sizing options to choose from, apart from the convenience of easy returns if required.

“We offer more than 2 lakh styles that is curated for the customer, so that the next time they come to our platform, we can show him relevant options,” he told PTI adding that Flipkart has close to 200 brands and 4,000 sellers on board for the burgeoning category.

Brands present on the platform include Gini & Jony, Barbie, Allen Solly Junior, and Crocs among others.

The kids fashion category is estimated to be worth Rs 49,000 crore, which includes school uniforms and other products.

“Online component of the kids fashion category is very small right now but opportunity for growth is huge,” Vasudev told PTI.