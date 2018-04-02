ANAROCK launches strategic Channel Partner business vertical; ropes in Bappaditya Basu

India’s leading real estate services firm ANAROCK Property Consultants has announced the appointment of real estate industry veteran Bappaditya Basu as Head of its Channel Partner business. As the first of its kind in the industry, the firm’s Channel Partner vertical will focus on forging strategic international and domestic alliances within the residential consultancy space to create India’s largest real estate services network.

Bappaditya Basu, who was formerly National Director of Retail Services at international property consultancy JLL India, has over 15 years of hands-on experience in the real estate business and has operated across India, Sri Lanka and several South Asian countries. He will be based out of ANAROCK’s Mumbai office and lead a team of seasoned operatives who are highly trained and experienced in channel partner management.

“This is an important appointment, given ANAROCK’s unique business services model and our rapid growth plans,” says Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants. “Through its leading CP alliances, the Firm will offer developers the widest-possible channel spectrum across domestic and international markets. Apart from his massive experience, Bappaditya’s exemplary industry relationships and a strong reputation for speedy, everyone-wins business generation will come fully into play here.”

Basu brings to the table his vast experience in business planning, demand assessment and transaction services including marketing strategies based on technical real estate market analysis, feasibility studies and fund and investor sourcing.

“We will lose no time in building scale by aggregating global channel partners under our roof while leveraging ANAROCK’s expertise in real estate technology,” says Bappaditya Basu. “There has been a distinct lack of focus on the residential sector among Indian real estate consultancies, and we are filling this gap for Indian developers as well as consumers. I look forward to working ANAROCK’s highly competent professionals in bringing together leading channel partners from across the globe to scale up our residential business and bringing the best investment options in India and beyond to our customers.”

Bappaditya will also be responsible for opening new offices in Navi Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which are extremely important markets for ANAROCK. With a growing team of 1,300 professionals, ANAROCK already operates in all key property markets of Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Noida, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune, along with an international presence in Dubai.

By forging international channel partnerships, the firm is now setting its sights on the wider global market. ANAROCK’s dedicated CP business will enhance the firm’s sales reach by over 40 percent. To ramify its track record for successful marketing mandates for key developers across India, the firm will enrol only RERA-compliant CPs in its preferred partners program.